SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ultimate Bass Fishing Resource Guide, the oldest and most popular bass fishing website, was awarded a Gold Award for Website Redesign in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication.
The Gold Award recognizes the achievements of an 18-month long project that updated BassResource.com from top-to-bottom. The project included an entirely new website design plus the transformation to a cutting-edge digital platform.
Following the launch of the redesign, BassResource.com earned the recognition for groundbreaking strategic marketing, creative and website design among several thousand entries from throughout the world. Entries include websites and social media sites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts, and other forms of user-generated digital communication.
Founder and CEO of BassResource.com Glenn May said, "Our new website will take you on a journey as we, together with our customers, aim to set new standards in the digital world. We are very thankful to our clients and partners who have joined us to become part of this magical journey."
AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), and is the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation in 1994.
"With the launch of our new marketing and technology platform, we've never been better positioned to help our clients succeed. Momentum is at an all-time high here at BassResource."
BassResource.com launched in 1996, and features daily videos, articles, news reports, fishing tackle reviews, and the world's most popular bass fishing forums. Since its inception, BassResource has grown to become one of the largest digital marketing players in the outdoor industry. BassResource is committed to helping businesses win online by delivering more customers and more revenue to its partners.
Media Contact
GLENN MAY, BassResource, +1 2062280526, requestinfo@bassresource.com
SOURCE BassResource