MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that Bat Club USA is No. 326 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
This is the second consecutive recognition for Bat Club USA, who earlier this year ranked #1 in retail and #17 overall in the Inc. 5000 Regionals as one of Florida's fastest growing private companies. "Being honored by Inc. has been a very humbling experience," says Bat Club USA's co-founder and CMO Oscar Llarena. "We knew our idea for a baseball equipment subscription service would disrupt an industry that is set in its ways, but to have customers not only support us but advocate for the brand is amazing. Being on both the regional and national lists with so many other incredible brands motivates us to continue to grow and get better for our members."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Bat Club USA is the nation's first premium baseball and softball equipment subscription service. By offering a low cost membership for the best baseball and softball bats in the market, members are able to pick their favorite bat, pay monthly, and switch at any time. "And we're only just getting started," adds Llarena. "We just introduced two new plan options that allow our members to have more flexibility on subscription durations and we're also investing heavily in women's sports as a signature sponsor for the second season of Athletes Unlimited softball. Baseball has been such a transformative part of our lives and through Bat Club USA we look forward to increasing access to a sport we all love."
Growing up, Erik Rico and Oscar Llarena, co-founders of Bat Club USA, went through a lot of bats and quickly outgrew their sports equipment. Having played throughout school and even professionally, they knew their passion for the sport was expensive to maintain. They also saw how young players developed an inferiority complex upon seeing other players with better equipment. In 2017, the two came up with a solution and called it Bat Club USA. By offering a low cost membership for the best baseball and softball bats in the market, members could pick their favorite bat, pay monthly, and switch at any time. Headquartered in Miami, FL., Bat Club USA can be found online at https://batclubusa.com/ or by calling 1-888-822-8258. Follow them on social media at @batclubusa. For interviews and/or additional information, contact Oscar Llarena at oscar@batclubusa.com
