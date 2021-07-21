SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bay Area Ridge Trail Council today announced they are near to reaching the goal of 400 miles of connected trails that circumvent the Bay Area. Today 393 miles of connected trails are now available for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy–with the goal of reaching 400 miles in 2021. The notable announcement culminates a thirty-year project first envisioned by William Penn Mott, Jr., who served as Director of the National Park Service, the East Bay Regional Park, and the California State Parks. Mott's vision was to unite the ridges encircling the Bay Area into one continuous trail connecting parks, people and open space.
The Ridge Trail, as it's colloquially known, provides Bay Area hikers, bikers, equestrians, runners, and families epic and everyday outdoor adventures. "We are delighted to be on the final ascent to reach this significant 400-mile waypoint along our path," says Janet McBride, Executive Director of the Bay Area Ridge Council, "Now, more than ever, people appreciate hitting the trail for both epic adventures and quick jaunts to recharge and get a fresh perspective."
Today's announcement is the result of decades of effort by the Bay Area Ridge Trail Council and numerous agencies and local governments, parks, land trusts, and other stakeholders and volunteers from all nine Bay Area counties working in close partnership to plan, build, and ultimately complete a continuous, multi-use 550-mile Ridge Trail.
"The Ridge Trail being constructed on the SFPUC's Peninsula Watershed is a great example of how thoughtful planning and design can create education and public access opportunities for everyone to enjoy corners of the Bay Area previously not accessible," comments Tim Ramirez, Natural Resources and Land Management Director, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, "Our focus is on protecting source water quality for our customers and the ecological resources found in the watershed, while providing managed access to trails compatible with these objectives."
Kristen Ragain, REI Co-op Philanthropy Manager, "The Ridge Trail supports REI Co-op's commitment to helping all people experience the transformative power of the outdoors by building on the trail infrastructure that makes life outside possible."
"Having 400 miles of connected trails circumventing the Bay Area is a boon for the community, hikers and all trail-goers," said Meaghan Praznik, head of communications at outdoor recreation app, AllTrails. It's a destination outdoor enthusiasts can retreat to and enjoy the beauty of the Bay Area."
Popular NBC Bay Area television program OpenRoad with Doug McConnell will present a special episode featuring the Ridge Trail on July 18, 2021. For more information, maps, trail locations, volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, visit ridgetrail.org
A complete list of partners can be found here. (http://www.ridgetrail.org/park-and-open-space-partners/)
About The Bay Area Ridge Trail Council
Founded in 1989, the Bay Area Ridge Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plan, promote and sustain a connected hiking, cycling, and equestrian trail on the ridge lines around San Francisco Bay—linking people, parks and open space for today and future generations. Currently over 393 miles (of the planned 550 miles) of the multi-use trail are complete and open for exploration and adventure.
Media Contact:
Austin Edgington
Austin Edgington Communications
Media Contact
Marie Sayles, mariesayles@ridgetrail.org, +1 415.425.3519, mariesayles@ridgetrail.org
Austin Edgington, Austin Edgington Communications, 6502450166, austin@austinedgecomms.com
SOURCE The Bay Area Ridge Trail Council