SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco Acupuncturist Jeffrey Callinan has built his reputation by helping professional athletes throughout the Bay Area improve their performance and recover more quickly from injury. Now he shares his talents with the general public as the newest member of Truspine's wellness team.
As a sports acupuncturist, Callinan has cared for members of the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland Athletics, along with a wide range of professional football players from the NFL and CFL. His work over the last three years with the Healdsburg Prune Packers culminated in their victory in the 2021 California Collegiate League championship game.
Although his methods help some of the world's best athletes achieve peak performance, they are just as beneficial to anyone who seeks relief from pain and a healthier mind-body connection. Callinan specializes in traditional acupuncture, cupping therapy, and dry needling, a technique that addresses the entire musculoskeletal system to achieve lasting pain relief.
"Professional athletes manage pain and soreness as part of their jobs," Callinan reflects. "But the rest of us can suffer through chronic aches and pains without giving ourselves enough credit. Pain might not keep you away from the office, but it can still be treated, and it should be. That's why I'm thrilled to join Truspine."
Along with an extensive knowledge of traditional and modern acupuncture techniques, Callinan offers diet and lifestyle coaching, including the use of supplements and herbs to promote and sustain ideal health. His range of skills and experience make him a perfect fit at Truspine, where his background complements fellow acupuncturist Hayley Jackson's expertise in Japanese acupuncture methods.
Callinan joins Jackson and Chiropractors Supreet Shah and Robert Pirritano in Truspine's newly renovated North Beach-Telegraph Hill location. To discover for yourself how Jeffrey Callinan and the rest of the Truspine team can help you reduce pain, regain mobility, and achieve new levels of wellness, please contact the clinic at admin@truspinesf.com or 415-421-1115.
