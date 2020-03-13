SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benja Incorporated, the shoppable media network, announced the company has a developmental agreement with Baseball.FYI, the free weekly baseball newsletter. As part of the agreement, Benja Incorporated will develop and experiment with commerce solutions for email newsletters.
With this agreement, Benja Incorporated continues to deliver against its goal to become a leader in shoppable media. Benja will bring to Baseball.FYI its expertise in delivering actionable commerce experiences where end-users live online. Baseball.FYI will offer the voice and content expertise of award-winning baseball writers from publications like Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs, and The Athletic.
"We're thrilled to put the power of Benja behind Baseball.FYI as they continue building a leading national voice," said Andrew J. Chapin, Chief Executive Officer, Benja. "As we set out to expand our shoppable media offerings, we wanted to find a close partner who we can work with to develop this email commerce strategy."
Chapin expects email commerce experiences to feature Benja partner-brands Nike, AffordableJerseys.com, and CoverageGear.com. Experiences will be placed inside of the email newsletters and featured on the Baseball.FYI web posts.
Baseball.FYI reports more than 2,000 subscribers added since launching in January 2020 and has a rapidly expanding social media footprint.
Email commerce on Baseball.FYI is expected to activate immediately. Benja is seeking opportunities to work with content makers and encourages newsletter owners to contact the company at Benja.co.
