Award-winning performance coach and motivational speaker Bobby Kaleal has been hired as SPIRE's Director of Performance.
GENEVA, Ohio, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Academy is pleased to announce that award-winning performance coach and motivational speaker Bobby Kaleal has been hired as the new Director of Performance. Kaleal, a 22-year veteran in sports training and conditioning, is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and Registered Strength and Conditioning Specialist. He holds double master's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Management Administration and double bachelor's degrees in Athletic Training and Fitness Management.
SPIRE's Assistant Sports Director, Jeff Javorek, said, "We are so excited to have Bobby join our SPIRE Family. He brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and experience to SPIRE. Bobby is highly regarded as one of the top performance coaches in the Cleveland area. He has worked with athletes of all ages, skill levels and multiple sports. Bobby has trained some of the top athletes in the world! He plans to bring new performance technologies to SPIRE and create a world-renown Performance Center at SPIRE."
Kaleal has 11 issued patents that cover avatar technology, wearable devices and biometric health information. He contributed to the success of many world champion athletes, including two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and Cleveland native, Stipe Miocic. He has been featured in many top publications including Men's Health and ESPN The Magazine. Not only does he train with world class athletes, but Kaleal also serves as the performance coach for the Ohio SPAN SWAT team, the Cleveland Ohio FBI and the elite FBI Hostage Rescue Team in Quantico, Virginia.
Kaleal is looking forward to contributing to SPIRE's mission of excellence. He explains, "I am very excited about the opportunity at SPIRE. I have an opportunity to combine a world class facility with state-of-the-art technology and offer it to all of our academy students, as well as the regional athletes and campers. By combining these technologies, I will be able to help educate students, coaches and parents on a variety of levels in the areas of human performance, nutrition and stress. Most importantly, it gives me the opportunity to truly help individuals reach their peak athletic potential."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling, soccer and lacrosse.
