TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemtai launched its AI, virtual personal trainer web app today. Home fitness enthusiasts can now improve their exercise form and performance and enjoy a more effective workout with different trainers from all over the world whenever they want.
The Kemtai AI Fitness Experience
Unlike other online workouts, Kemtai uses computer vision on a laptop web browser (no other devices are required), to:
- See and analyze your exact movement.
- Guide you to exercise with precise form to help you achieve your fitness goals and have more fun.
- Give you specific and real-time feedback during your workout.
- Analyze your performance in real time and provides immediate scores and
- Provide overall performance feedback and scoring at the end of the workout. You can compare these with your other workouts and share with friends and family.
Kemtai co-founder Mike Telem said, "Kemtai's beta site went live earlier than planned in early March 2020 to help everyone stuck at home because of COVID-19 to stay fit, healthy and maintain their sanity. During the initial beta period, we conducted a feedback survey. Of the random 400 polled, 82% of the respondents said they felt Kemtai's feedback helped them to improve their home workouts and more than 90% said they would recommend Kemtai to a friend. With this positive feedback, 10K registered users from 20 different countries, and many new workouts uploaded, we decided it was time to launch. Our goal is to help as many people as possible improve their home exercise experience and have more fun."
About Kemtai
Kemtai is a digital fitness company founded by three amateur athletes, who are also serial entrepreneurs in the computer vision field. The founders realized that although there are many different types of online video workouts, none give the kind of feedback you get from a personal trainer or an exercise teacher at the gym. So, with the guidance of their in-house team of professional personal trainers, they created the Kemtai experience.
