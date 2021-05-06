CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month's BETFEST, the first ever consumer event for U.S. sports bettors, will give fans a unique chance to hone their betting skills, find a brand new career, and talk sports with people from across the country.
The online event on May 15, 2021 is a whole new concept that captures the excitement of the rapid growth of the legal sports betting industry and shows fans how to make the most of all the opportunities it offers.
Attendees can look forward to a great mix of entertainment and education, including:
A "fireside chat" featuring Joe Asher, former CEO of William Hill US, and Zach Leonsis, SVP of Strategic Initiatives for Monumental Sports and Entertainment (owners of the Washington Wizards and Capitals), discussing how the Capital One Arena became the first professional sports complex in the nation to offer sports betting to the public.
A host of content that will reveal everything they need to know to become a better bettor, from basic information for novices about the different bet types to the strategies used by successful pro bettors such as Bill Krackomberger, Frank Betti, and Captain Jack Andrews.
The BETFEST Jobs Fair, where they can discover the career opportunities available in sports betting and what it takes to get a job in one of the country's fastest-growing industries. Alongside the Jobs Fair and the chance to network with industry professionals, attendees can hear advice from experts such as Penn Interactive's Director of People & Culture Allison Bassman, FanDuel's Chief People Officer Lainie Cooney, and George Diemer of Temple University's School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.
Advice on how to ensure sports betting remains fun, little tricks to stay in control when gambling, and tips on how to set effective limits that protect the bankroll.
The inside track on the best bets and most exciting match-ups in the NBA playoffs from speakers including The Athletic's Senior NBA Writer Joe Vardon and Jeff Sherman, VP of Risk Management at Westgate Resorts.
'Meeting' sports fans from across the country and exchanging tips on the day's big NBA games during a special virtual watch party.
Exploring how sports betting works, as industry insiders detail everything from how lines are created and what it takes for them to move, to the product innovations shaping the future of wagering. Hear from experts such as Doug Kezirian of ESPN's Daily Wager, Aubrey Levy of theScore, Johnny Avello of DraftKings, Art Manteris of Station Casinos, Geoff Reiss of Yahoo! Sports, and Joseph Solosky of NASCAR.
On top of all that, attendees will get a free copy of The Logic Of Sports Betting, co-authored by BETFEST speaker Ed Miller and renowned sports modeler Matthew Davidow.
BETFEST is organized by Sports Betting Community ("SBC") in partnership with SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory.
Sue Schneider, VP Growth & Strategy Americas, SBC said: "BETFEST is a brand new event that will bring together a community of sports fans and bettors for a day of entertainment and education, which will leave them better informed about sports betting, how to enjoy it, and even how to make a career in this booming industry."
Evan Davis, Managing Director, SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory said: "We're excited to partner with SBC in bringing BETFEST to sports betting enthusiasts across the U.S. Whether you're a sharp bettor or someone learning the difference between a moneyline and point spread wager, BETFEST will unquestionably be a rewarding and fun experience."
Find out more information about the event and book your place at http://www.bestfestlive.com.
SBC is a leading events and media business specializing in the global sports betting and igaming industry. SBC Events organizes a portfolio of live events, including SBC Summit North America, SBC Summit Barcelona, Betting on Sports Europe and CasinoBeats Summit, together with the SBC Digital Series. SBC Media publishes some of the industry's most-read B2B news outlets, including SBC News, SBC Americas, CasinoBeats, and SBC Noticias.
SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory is a consulting group focused on what's next in the world of sports and entertainment. Its unique approach combines an intimate knowledge of the investment space with an experienced leadership team to help clients as they navigate the emerging areas of Esports, Sports Betting, Digital and Media, and Social Responsibility.
