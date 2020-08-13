DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bicycle lights market is poised to grow by 132.27 million units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling and government initiatives to promote cycling. The study identifies the upsurge in bicycle users as one of the prime reasons for driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle lights market vendors that include:
- Augusta Benelux B.V.
- CATEYE Co. Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Lezyne USA Inc.
- Mujo International Ltd.
- NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems
- Serfas
- TOPEAK Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Also, the bicycle lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)
- Stock fitted - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million units)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
6. Customer Landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
