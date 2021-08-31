ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In May, Big Blue Swim School, the U.S.'s fastest-growing swim-school franchise, made a massive splash in Centennial, Colorado when it debuted its first franchise in the state and broke the brand's record for pre-registrations as hundreds of families eagerly signed their children up for swim lessons. Big Blue Swim School CEO Scott Sanders sees the successful launch of the Centennial location as a validation of the brand's effective real estate and new pool opening strategy.
"Our ability to determine the right locations with excellent drive-by traffic and demographics that align perfectly with our brand is the result of the exhaustive research we put in before every launch," he said. "We also have a robust new store pool opening strategy that our marketing team executes to support our franchise partners so they experience strong enrollment before they even open their doors."
The Centennial location was opened by owners Wendy and Erik Skaalerud, who were responsible for bringing OrangeTheory to Colorado as franchise partners with the fitness brand. According to Erik, the location's impressive opening numbers are even better than what they anticipated.
"It feels good to have so many people ready to join us in our mission," said Erik. "It's magical. It's like building a rocket and watching it take off for the first time."
Now, the brand is building on that momentum with new lease agreements in Ann Arbor and Sterling Heights, Michigan and in Paramus, New Jersey. The Michigan locations are part of a plan to open at least eight units in the state with three multi-unit franchise partners. The Paramus location is part of a three-unit deal with a multi-unit franchise operator, as well.
In total, Big Blue currently has agreements in place for 152 units and is actively scouting out real estate across 22 states. The brand's momentum with franchise partners is continuing in markets across the country, including Boston, Southern California, Northern Virginia, and the southeast region. During the second quarter of 2021, Gary Cohen signed a multi-unit agreement to develop nine locations in Boston and eastern Massachusetts.
"We're excited about the pace of the growth we're experiencing," Sanders said. "But we're also thrilled by the reception we are receiving across the country. We're not just opening swim schools, we're helping children build life-saving skills and boost their confidence at the same time. That's extremely rewarding for us, and for our franchise partners."
The brand is actively growing in several other key markets across the country, including Houston, Kansas City, San Jose, Raleigh, Phoenix, Cleveland, Seattle, Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.
ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL
Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand, and pools are now open in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Northern Virginia. Big Blue is currently growing through franchising with plans to have a minimum of 150 pools sold by the end of 2021. Big Blue Swim School's real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Big Blue Swim School