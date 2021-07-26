CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Olympic competitions in Tokyo are in full swing, Big Blue Swim School is seeing a boost in kids swimming interest at schools in Chicago, Northern Virginia, Atlanta and Denver. "We always see an acceleration in swim lesson activity at our schools around Olympic competitions because they are exciting and inspiring, and I know it's the same for swim schools and programs around the country," said Big Blue founder, Chris DeJong. "This is great news because swimming lessons for kids aren't just about participating in an athletic sport, swim lessons deliver a critical life skill that every child needs."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ten people die from unintentional drowning every day, on average. Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second-leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of 14 in the United States.
"These are hard statistics to hear, but the good news is swimming skills help," said DeJong. "Taking part in formal swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent and it is why Big Blue encourages parents to start their kids in swim lessons at an early age."
"The enthusiasm we are seeing at our pools right now is incredibly exciting, because it's partly driven by the competition of the Olympics," said Tom Dolan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer in the 400-meter Individual Medley. Dolan joined Big Blue Swim School earlier this year to expand and manage pools in Northern Virginia and along the East Coast. "Olympic competitions are important for kids to see and experience because they are a true source of inspiration. As a former Olympic swimmer, I feel immense joy when kids get excited about learning to swim and want to explore how and where this important life skill can take them."
Dolan said parents often ask for advice about sparking a child's interest to compete in sports. "I always tell parents the best thing you can do is let your child find and explore what they care about, at any age, and encourage them to dream big once they find it. That's what drives passion and turns it into excellence in a healthy way," said Dolan.
As interest in kids swim lessons surge, DeJong says it is important for the entire industry to harness this boost and make up for lost time in the pools caused by the pandemic. The COVID-19 restrictions and closures brought a surge of backyard pool purchases, and a reduction on swim lesson instructions. "COVID created a perfect storm situation, making it critical that we get kids caught up on water safety instruction," said DeJong. "Summer is a perfect time for families to participate in swim lessons, but parents should keep in mind indoor swimming lessons can happen all year long. A weekly swim routine ensures a child is always learning and continually growing their skills."
Big Blue Swim School currently operates pools in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Northern Virginia and has franchise agreements for more than 150 schools in 22 states. To learn more visit http://www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com or follow Big Blue on Facebook and Instagram
ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL
Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong and now has pools in the Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and Northern Virginia. Big Blue offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by professional instructors, proprietary technology and curriculum, and family-friendly facilities. Big Blue creates and celebrates Big Moments in the pool which lead to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. To learn more visit http://www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.
Media Contact
Wendy Artman, Artman Communications, +1 9208198968, wsartman@gmail.com
SOURCE Big Blue Swim School