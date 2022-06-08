The Players' Lounge is a direct-to-consumer platform granting fans access to NCAA athlete exclusive events, merchandise, exclusive message boards, and more.
ATLANTA, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers, is partnering with Collegiate web3 NIL Platform The Players' Lounge, led by Aaron Murray, the SEC all-time passing yards/touchdowns leader and CBS Broadcaster, and Keith Marshall, the former Georgia star Running Back and 2016 NFL Draft pick. The partnership between BitBoy Crypto and The Players' Lounge harnesses the power of Web3 to enhance the fan experience and financially empower NCAA student-athletes by providing fans access to exclusive events, private message boards, signed memorabilia, and more.
With the Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) ruling, a policy that took effect in June 2021 and allows all NCAA D1, D2 and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL, student-athletes are finally able to monetize their personal brands. The NIL market is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2026, and conservative estimates indicate that the market for collegiate Picture of Proof (PFP) NFT projects alone will eclipse $100 million in annual revenue by 2025, presenting a novel way for collegiate athletes to monetize and grow their brand through the nascent technology found in NFTs.
The Players' Lounge seeks to build on its mission to empower relationships within the collegiate sports community through connecting current and former athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their individual brands. Looking to build on the success of their University of Georgia launch, The Players' Lounge has quickly expanded, signing deals with athletes at 12+ schools including LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Auburn. As of April 2022, over 100 NCAA athletes, male and female, have signed contracts with The Players' Lounge.
Keith Marshall, Co-Founder of TPL, said, "We believe The Players' Lounge to be a pioneer in redefining the fan experience as we move into Web 3.0. New technologies allow communities of fans the ability to interact with their favorite programs in ways that provide a more inclusive experience. In addition to providing an enhanced fan experience, our platform compensates athletes to connect with fans in ways authentic to them. Our hope is that TPL helps athletes develop a brand for themselves that transcends the sport they play."
"Obviously, I'm a little jealous that these kids get to make money now," jokes former All-SEC QB and Co-Founder of TPL, Aaron Murray. "As hard as these athletes work, I believe player compensation is past due and am excited to be a part of a company that is leading the charge in the new world of NIL."
Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized sources for opinions, news, and the latest updates on cryptocurrencies with high-quality viewer experience that includes a rundown graphic of upcoming talking points, akin to something you'd see on ESPN.
Ben Armstrong, Founder at BitBoy Crypto commented, "At BitBoy Crypto our mission has always been to empower people to find financial freedom through crypto-assets. We are now able to expand our mission into other arenas such as the sports world. Working with the Players Lounge has given us the opportunity to work with college athletes in reaching fair and deserved compensation for their skills, dedication, and hard work."
About The Players' Lounge
Offering an alternative to traditional athlete endorsements, The Players' Lounge - created by former University of Georgia football players Ty Frix, Keith Marshall, Aaron Murray, and Trent Frix - launched in early January in support of NCAA athletes across the nation. Offering partner athletes 50% of profits from primary NFTs sales in exchange for ongoing community engagement, TPL has redefined the landscape for collegiate athletes and fan interaction. At the University of Georgia, this model resulted in each of TPL's partner athletes receiving checks for $28,000 dollars.
About BitBoy Crypto
Ben Armstrong of BitBoy Crypto is an investor, crypto influencer, and thought leader. Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on empowering people to find financial freedom through crypto-assets. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized news channels for the latest updates on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Over the last two years, the BitBoy Crypto brand has expanded to include a separate news division. BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
