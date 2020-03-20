SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Blenders Eyewear released its Full Speed and Eclipse sunglass lines, taking a fresh approach to retro sports wraparound styles. The designs represent the company's expansion to mainstream sports and extreme sports audiences. Offering polarized lenses and comfortable rubber nose pads, the bright styles are intended to take wearers from active to fashion, and are here just in time for spring and summer.
"These new shades are a throwback to the 80's but with a new progressive feel, and represent our mission to bring the Blenders brand to a broader active audience," said Blenders Eyewear CEO Chase Fisher.
The irresistible Blenders collection's new tagline is Style that Won't Slow Down. The Eclipse Collection is "all about accelerating your life with style that can keep up with your most passionate pursuits'' and comes in four colorways: Saturn Cloud, Royal Crusader, Concord Fast, and Destiny Love. The Full Speed Collection is "peerless in its pursuit of design perfection" and comes in five colorways: Fearless Anna, Bold Victory, Airspeed Alive, Jade Master, and Mason Runner. All are priced at $58.
"I love them. They actually stay on my face for a full match on the sand and I have full range of vision. Perfect shades for my lifestyle," said Pro Beach Volleyball Player and Blenders Athlete Geena Urango.
Blenders is on a mission to inspire people to live life in forward motion. Founded in 2012 by a San Diego surf coach, Fisher grew the company from a backpack business on the beach to a global brand in five years.
Blenders first gained a stronghold in the surf community. Its roster of athletes includes top pro surfer Lakey Peterson, Pro Snowboarders Cam FitzPatrick and Jessika Jenson, and more. For more, visit BlendersEyewear.com.
