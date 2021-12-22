NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blitz Champz, the fun and competitive card game for kids that teaches and tests football knowledge, strategy, and critical math skills, completed a successful activation with youth fans alongside the Houston Texans on December 13th as a participant in the Chevron Kids Corner at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
"Blitz Champz was proud to partner with the Houston Texans, where last week, both Texans and Seahawks fans alike had a blast playing the ultimate football card game," said Adrienne Smith, creator of Blitz Champz, elite athlete and pro-football star.
A must-have card game for football fans and families, and created for kids age 7 and up, Blitz Champz features 100 vibrantly-illustrated playing cards characterizing a diverse lineup of male and female players. The game takes two minutes to learn and can be played by two to six people in 30 minutes or less.
This fall, Blitz Champz worked with NFL FLAG to deliver the excitement of Blitz Champz at the Patriots Regional tournament in Taunton, MA. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders have also featured Blitz Champz at a youth football clinic.
As a five-time member of the U.S. women's national flag football team and two-time member of the U.S. women's national tackle football team, Ms. Smith is one of the best-performing wide receivers in women's football history. She has won several gold and silver medals in international football competitions including setting the following distinguishing records: she is the first woman to score a touchdown in a WFA Division I women's tackle football game at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH; the first woman to score a touchdown in franchise history for the Boston Renegades in 2015 in Revere, MA; and the first woman to score a touchdown in international women's tackle football competition in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. In July 2021, Ms. Smith and her team, the Boston Renegades, were flown on the New England Patriots' private aircraft to play at the Football Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, OH where they won their third straight, and sixth overall, championship game.
About Blitz Champz
Blitz Champz is a fun and competitive card game that teaches and tests football knowledge, strategy, and critical math skills. Created by Adrienne Smith, Boston Renegades Wide Receiver, football advocate and spokesperson, Orange is the New Black actress, and entrepreneur, Blitz Champz emphasizes the importance of critical math skills while having fun. A fast-paced, action-packed game perfect for kids age 7 and up as well as their families, Blitz Champz may be used at school as an educational tool, and at home for fun and family bonding time. The game features 100 vibrantly-illustrated playing cards characterizing a diverse lineup of male and female players. Both Walmart and National Parenting Product Awards (NAAPA) have recognized Blitz Champz as a simple way to bring the magic of football, math skills and fun into kids' lives, and into schools, homes and communities. For more information, please visit http://www.blitzchampz.com.
