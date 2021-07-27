YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio. They specialize in roofing, siding, gutters, sheet metal and insulation, serving customers from Cleveland, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Monday, July 12th, members of the Commercial Roofing Sales Department at Boak & Sons participated in the 2021 Building Owners and Managers Association of Greater Cleveland's (BOMA) Golf Outing at the Quail Hollow Country Club.
BOMA Greater Cleveland is an organization based in Cleveland, Ohio that represents commercial building owners and managers in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain Counties. It is part of an international organization headquartered in Washington DC. As a member of BOMA, Boak & Sons Inc. has exclusive access to professional development and workshops, leading industry information and networking opportunities.
One of the recent networking opportunities the company attended was the 2021 BOMA Golf Outing. Members and their guests were able to engage in friendly competition while networking as they played on one of two championship-caliber golf courses. They also enjoyed dinner and prizes after the games were completed.
"The benefits to being a BOMA member go much further than the fun outings like this one," said Sam Boak, president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc. "BOMA provides us the opportunity to network and build relationships with building owners and property managers in Northeast Ohio. We can't thank BOMA enough for these opportunities to learn while we have fun with companies who have similar goals."
For more information about BOMA memberships, visit http://www.bomacleveland.org. For more information about Boak & Sons, Inc. visit http://www.boakandsons.com
About Boak & Sons:
Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/
