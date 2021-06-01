LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Knudsen, founder and CEO of BOAR, a business leadership experience, executive program and global community, officially named Bryan Lindsey as a new Executive Coach for the BOAR Courageous Community.
"I am delighted to announce that Bryan Lindsey has joined the BOAR Courageous Community as our new Executive Coach," said Knudsen. "Bryan's vast experience combined with his core principles of taking action, accountability, focus, teamwork, results, and his deeply rooted passion for cultivating new leadership, make him an exemplary addition to our team and community."
In August 2019, Knudsen launched the BOAR Courageous Community and the BOAR Room, a premier Mastermind group designed to lead businesses and business executives to higher levels of profits and performance.
"I am thrilled to employ my 20 years' experience and business acumen to help CEOs, executives, and business owners build their companies," said Lindsey. "As BOAR Executive Coach, I will mentor and teach new members to be the very best leaders they can be."
Lindsey is a seasoned senior executive leader and a global entrepreneur, currently involved in athlete management, commercial real estate development and operations, entertainment, films, and integrated casino resorts design, development, and public relations. Lindsey's most recent examples include:
- Founder and President of Las Vegas based Environ Safety, a leader in commercial active air treatment systems. Environ Safety patented technology has been installed in over 4,000,000 locations globally and has played a key role in getting Americans back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Shareholder in Tuff-N-Uff, the largest amateur mixed martial arts organization on the planet, whose promotion launched UFC superstars Ronda Rousey, Chris Holdsworth Jon Fitch.
- Largest North American investor in the Pharmacogenetics company ChromoCare. The company's mission to generate patented DNA testing for large employer groups and physicians across the United States.
- Co-Founder and CEO of the international real estate and hospitality development Crimson International LTD overseeing project development in the United States, Laos, and South East Asia.
Studying business and organizational development in college, Lindsey started his career in food and beverage operations at Planet Hollywood. After this experience, Las Vegas-based brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta tapped Lindsey to pilot their new brewery restaurant group, the Gordon Biersch Brewing Company.
When the Gordon Biersch Company was sold, Lindsey relocated to Las Vegas to manage Station Casinos on behalf of the Fertittas. As a top Station Casinos executive, Lindsey swiftly ascended the company ranks. In 2015, he was promoted to president and general manager of Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa. During his tenure, Lindsey transformed the property into a premier luxury destination that has earned the "Best Of Las Vegas" award for 12 consecutive years.
Lindsey is also committed to the Las Vegas community. He serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Las Vegas, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce & The United States Congressional Awards Council of Nevada. In 2018, he joined as a Commissioner for the City of Henderson Cultural Arts and Tourism.
About Virginia Knudsen:
Virginia Knudsen is a passionate and energetic leader dedicated to helping executives and business owners seize opportunities and realize their personal potential. She relies on her practiced skill set, having fulfilled roles such as CEO, EVP, COO, Executive Coach and Entrepreneur. She is one of an exclusive group of highly respected, trusted advisors who are experts in business leadership coaching. Virginia leads local CEO Mastermind groups and provides one-to-one coaching to top chief executives and business owners. She helps leaders that are looking to more effectively manage the growth of their businesses, improve their relationships and achieve significantly better results, all while reducing work hours.
About BOAR:
The BOAR is both inspiration and a path for action. The animal is fearless and headstrong, symbolizing truth, courage and confrontation. BOAR stands for the intrinsic values every leader should possess: B for Born of Integrity; O for Open Hearts; A for Abundance and R for Results. In the wild, the boar nature is to uncover what lies beneath the surface. They demand attention. They respect their senses. These qualities influence our BOAR values. For more information about BOAR please visit: http://www.BOARCommunity.com.
