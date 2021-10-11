LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization providing breast cancer education, prevention, and survivor support programs, announces a month's worth of fun-filled events and activities to celebrate its 25th anniversary and the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
One out of eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection and a healthy, active lifestyle are the best means of breast cancer prevention. "Just 30 minutes of exercise three to four days per week can reduce your cancer risk by thirty to fifty percent," said Lisa Hudson, president, and co-founder of B4BC. "To celebrate our 25th anniversary, our entire global community is invited to participate in our virtual and in-person events including Skate The Coast, a 19-mile skate/ride down the California coast, our #BeHealthyGetActive awareness-raising social media campaign, and Chasing Sunshine Wellness Days to raise funds for B4BC's education, prevention, and survivorship programs."
October Events and Activities
Chasing Sunshine Wellness Days October 15 & 17
Twenty-four Breast cancer survivors and friends have been invited to two intimate beach days on October 15th & 17th at Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. We offer surfing and Stand Up Paddleboard lessons in addition to lunch and wellness speakers in a community feel for moments of healing. For more information about Chasing Sunshine Wellness Days, visit here.
Skate the Coast October 23 & 24 (Virtual & In-Person)
Oct. 23: Skate the Coast kicks off with a registration party 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Arbor Venice, 102 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292. Participants can enjoy live music, food, drinks and pick up event T-shirts and goodie bags.
Oct. 24: Skate-bike-roll 19 miles from the Santa Monica Pier to Redondo Beach along the iconic Southern California Strand with B4BC. This is a collective push for prevention with three hydration stops along the way. Meet us at the Santa Monica Pier by 8:30 a.m., or catch a shuttle at Veterans Park in Redondo Beach at 8 a.m. to the Santa Monica Pier. We'll cruise down the coast to Arbor Venice, Marina Del Rey, Dockweiler State Beach, Hermosa Beach and finish off at Dive N Surf in Redondo Beach for awards and celebrations with live music, food, drinks, raffle and silent auction from 12 to 4 pm.
People on wheels of all ages and abilities are invited to help us reach our goal of raising $50K for B4BC's education, prevention and survivorship programs. Register here.
This year, amidst the adversities of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Virtual Skate the Coast event will allow people around the world to participate by raising a minimum of $30 to join the virtual event and posting a photo while cruising their local path.
To get featured on B4BC's social channels, use the hashtag #skatethecoast and tag @B4BC. A photo contest winner will be chosen on October 25.
To promote a healthy, active lifestyle as a means of preventing and surviving breast cancer, we invite our fitness and wellness community to support our efforts by hosting or attending #BeHealthyGetActive Wellness & Fitness Fundraising Classes in the month of October. Participants are encouraged to tag #BeHealthyGetActive + @B4BC on social media platforms for a chance to be featured on B4BC's social channels.
Key Dates:
Oct 15 - Oct 17 Chasing Sunshine Wellness Day | San Diego, CA
21 - K1 Last Woman Standing | Anaheim, CA
23 - Skate The Coast Registration Party | Venice, CA
24 - Skate The Coast | Los Angeles, CA
1-31 - Be Healthy Get Active Fitness Fundraising Campaign
Additional October Partners: Coal Headwear, Zumiez, Yeti, Suja, Pura Vida, The North Face, Arbor Collective, Show Me Your Mumu, Gnu Snowboards, Dakine, Akai Life, Wilder & Beyond, Union Bindings, Merge4, Nikita, Pow Gloves, Rojo Outerwear, Von Zipper, 32 Boots, Darkside Girls, Kindhumans, Dragon, Ethika, Sea Tiger, Kendra Scott, and Free The Streets, Traeger Grills
About B4BC
Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active, and conscious lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivorship support programs. Visit B4BC.ORG for more information.
About Skate the Coast
Skate the Coast is a 19-mile skate-bike-roll that promotes an active lifestyle while raising awareness and funds for Boarding for Breast Cancer's (B4BC) education, prevention and survivorship programs. This unique event, which runs along a 19-mile coastline route from Santa Monica to Redondo Beach, CA, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, is part of B4BC's summer-long Skate Series that also includes The Annual Skate the Lake, a 28-mile skate along a portion of beautiful Lake Tahoe. The series attracts skaters young and old and of all abilities to push for the cause. Since their inception, Skate the Coast and Skate the Lake have collectively attracted over 1,500 participants, fundraised over $900,000, and gained media coverage from national and local media.
