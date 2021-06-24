BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest-growing swim school franchises, is coming to Boston and Eastern Massachusetts following a signed agreement for nine pools with local investment company Blue Zebra, led by Boston entrepreneur Gary Cohen. The first of these pools is slated to open in 2022.
Blue Zebra signed on as a franchise partner with Big Blue after learning about the high-quality investment opportunity and best-in-class consumer offerings provided by the franchise.
"The exceptional team at Big Blue has created a mission-driven organization with a proven business model that utilizes a highly-trained, dedicated team of swim associates using proprietary technology. We plan to teach children how to be confident and safe in and around the water in a fun and engaging way," said Cohen, who grew up in Massachusetts. "I could not be more excited about bringing Big Blue to our Greater Boston and Massachusetts communities."
"What makes Big Blue so special is that we are teaching children a vital life skill," said Chris DeJong, Big Blue's founder and president. "With Gary's passion for Boston and Massachusetts and knowledge of the market there, we know he'll dive in and make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of children."
A seasoned business leader and investor, Cohen served as a director at Microsoft and a Senior Principal at The Parthenon Group in addition to holding a variety of senior-level positions within the financial services sector. After carefully analyzing the numbers for a variety of business investment opportunities, he said Big Blue stood out.
"Big Blue's attractive economic model allows our team the ability to make this mission-driven offering accessible to families across Massachusetts. We are going to invest at least $25M building Big Blue's specially-designed teaching pools in major shopping locations within the daily travels of millions of Massachusetts residents," Cohen said. "I cannot wait to open our first locations, so that the community can experience first-hand what makes us so excited about Big Blue."
Since opening in 2009, Big Blue has changed the way swim lessons are taught. "Everything we do is focused on showing kids they can achieve anything through the magic of weekly swim lessons," said DeJong. "This mission drives every operational decision at Big Blue, and we think Gary and his team with Blue Zebra will deliver on that mission with passion and enthusiasm."
Backed by Level 5 Capital Partners, Big Blue signed 65 new franchise agreements across the country last year. With a goal of reaching 150 units sold by 2021, the brand is uniquely positioned to be the leader in the $3 billion learn-to-swim industry.
