MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOTE, market leader in standup paddle boards, kayaks, docks and other water-centric gear, today announces the launch of its latest LONO Aero, an inflatable kayak/SUP hybrid, which is now also compatible with the all-new APEX Pedal Drive (APEX PD). The LONO and APEX PD come together to create a portable, packable, pedal-driven kayak experience that boasts versatility, speed, durability and more. Separately, they are impressive. Together, they are incomparable. The all-new LONO is available for purchase today with the APEX PD to follow in early Summer 2021.
Featuring industry-shaping design and engineering, the LONO is constructed with BOTE's inflatable AeroBOTE Technology and goes from travel bag to a 12'6" kayak or SUP in a matter of minutes. When paired together, the LONO and APEX PD become the most versatile watercraft on the water, allowing for use as a stand-up paddle board, traditional kayak or pedal-driven kayak. Its multi-functionality, portability and packability allow for anyone interested in getting on the water many options to do just that. From families with children to professional fishers, the LONO and APEX PD can deliver what's needed on demand.
"At BOTE, we have a team of people dedicated to putting in time in the Darkroom studio and out on the water in order to create the best products on the market today. With more people interested in the outdoors category than ever before, we wanted to revamp our LONO to make it even more versatile than it already was before so it could deliver on the needs of any person interested in getting on the water. To make our first pedal-drive unit stand apart, we honed in on making it the fastest, easiest to maneuver and most portable pedal-driven option on the market. And what's even better? Customers can have it delivered straight to their doorstep."
The latest upgrade to the LONO is the clear-view porthole that allows for additional configurations and compatibility with the all-new APEX PD. When the porthole is closed and Aero Paddle Seat is secured, the LONO is configured first as a traditional kayak for use with a kayak paddle. When the seat and top chamber of the kayak are removed, the LONO becomes a stand-up paddle board. When the cover of the porthole is removed, the APEX PD can be dropped in for a third configuration as a pedal-driven kayak.
The LONO, when paired with the APEX PD, is unlike any other pedal-driven craft on the water today. The APEX PD is a hands-free, pedal-powered system. It has a 10:1 gear ratio for smooth, efficient pedaling as well as a wide pedal foot platform with comfortable straps, a clear viewing port-hole, no-touch forward and reverse, and a spring-loaded, kick-up rudder to prevent damage.
The LONO Aero is available in four different colors, including Classic, Native, Bugslinger and Verge Camo, for $1,499. The LONO Aero comes with an Aero Paddle Seat, clear-view porthole, travel bag, center fin, hand pump, Rac Receivers, Sandspear Sheath and a repair kit. The APEX PD is available for purchase separately for $799. BOTE is offering a launch bundle special combining the LONO and APEX PD for $2,100 when purchased together, saving customers $200.
The LONO is available for shipping starting today, with the APEX PD to follow in early Summer. Customers who purchase the LONO prior to when the APEX PD is available for purchase will still be able to receive the $200 bundling discount on their APEX PD. Customers who purchase a new LONO will also automatically receive early access to purchase APEX PD before the general public.
To learn more about the LONO Aero, the APEX PD and more, visit us at http://www.boteboard.com. For any press-related questions about the LONO Aero or the APEX PD, contact Leigh Daniels, PR Director for BOTE, at leigh@boteboard.com.
About BOTE Board
BOTE paddle boards, kayaks, docks, micro skiffs, and more help you Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity to create a product that defines a lifestyle. BOTE has one of the best user experiences in the water-sports market. Our roots run deep in SUP but we aren't just about boards and paddles. To us it's not whether you enjoy the adrenaline rush of running a river, the tug of a big fish, or time on the water with family–it's about the adventure. Whether it's our leisure products like the dock or our gear like the highwater packs, the products we develop are to help customers enrich and expand upon those adventures. BOTE offers Everything But The Water.
