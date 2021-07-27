MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOTE, the market leader in paddle boards, kayaks, docks and more, has won "Best of Category" for Boats and Watercrafts at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2021, hosted and produced by the American Sportfishing Association. The award was given to BOTE based on votes from credentialed buyers and media, who had 686 new products from 218 companies in 30 categories to choose from.
BOTE debuted the re-imagined LONO Aero and the all-new APEX Pedal Drive in April, which combine to become the most versatile watercraft on the water, allowing for use in a stand-up paddle, traditional kayak or pedal-driven kayak configuration. Its multi-functionality, portability and packability allow for anyone interested in getting on the water many options to do just that. Featuring industry-shaping design and engineering, the LONO Aero is constructed with BOTE's inflatable AeroBOTE Technology and goes from travel bag to a 12'6" kayak in a matter of minutes. From families with children to professional fishers, the LONO and APEX•PD can deliver what's needed on demand.
"We're honored to take home the award for the Best of Category this year at ICAST as it reinforces the hard work the team at BOTE has been putting in to constantly deliver industry leading innovation that's not only functional, but beautifully designed as well," said Corey Cooper, Cofounder and CEO, BOTE. "We founded BOTE with one mission in mind: Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity to create a product that defines a lifestyle. This award helps us honor that mission."
This is BOTE's second ICAST award, having won "Best of Show" at ICAST 2017 for the Rover, BOTE's micro skiff. Since winning "Best of Show", BOTE has continuously expanded its product offerings to add more kayaks, SUPs, docks and gear to create the diverse product lineup offered today. The LONO Aero, when paired with the APEX•PD, provides BOTE customers with a versatile, portable product that answers the many needs and opportunities the water presents.
The latest upgrade to the LONO Aero is the clear-view porthole that allows for additional configurations and compatibility with the all-new APEX•PD. When the porthole is closed and Aero Paddle Seat is secured, the LONO is configured first as a traditional kayak for use with a kayak paddle. When the seat and top chamber of the kayak are removed, the LONO becomes a stand-up paddle board. When the cover of the porthole is removed, the APEX•PD can be dropped in for a third configuration as a pedal-driven kayak.
The LONO, when paired with the APEX•PD, is unlike any other pedal-driven craft on the water today. The APEX•PD is a hands-free, pedal-powered system. It has a 10:1 gear ratio for smooth, efficient pedaling as well as a wide pedal foot platform with comfortable straps, a clear viewing porthole, no-touch forward and reverse, and a spring-loaded, kick-up rudder to prevent damage.
To learn more about BOTE, visit http://www.boteboard.com. For any press or marketing inquiries, please email Leigh Daniels, PR Director, BOTE, at leigh@boteboard.com.
About BOTE Board
BOTE paddle boards, kayaks, docks, micro skiffs, and more help you Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity delivered in products that define a lifestyle. BOTE has one of the best user experiences in the water-sports market. Our roots run deep in SUP but we aren't just about boards and paddles. To us, whether you enjoy the adrenaline rush of running a river, the tug of a big fish, or time on the water with family–it's about the adventure. From our leisure products like the Dock Hangout or our gear like the Highwater Packs, the products we develop are to help customers enrich and expand upon those adventures. BOTE offers Everything But The Water.
