SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boundless Boat Charters, San Diego's premier private charter fishing and whale watching boat is now taking reservations for private fishing charters in San Diego effective June 8, 2020. Boundless Boat Charters is already fully compliant with the guidelines issued by San Diego County and has listed them below.
The timing for the opening of fishing in San Diego is perfect as San Diego fishing is heating up. Recent catches have included halibut, yellowtail, lingcod, rockfish, and even some yellowfin tuna.
Boundless Boat Charters Captain Mark Mihelich was thrilled about the recent announcement. "We have been patiently waiting this out, doing our part to comply. During that time we have outfitted the boat with some new upgrades to make the experience even more rewarding for everyone from first timers, families with kids, couples, work outings and special occasions. My new 300 horsepower Yamaha motor and Simrad electronics enable the 26' Triton boat to get to the fish quickly and comfortably. I should mention that we have already almost fully booked the month of June and July is filling up so folks should reserve their half or full day San Diego fishing trip soon. The fishing is going to get even better. We also offer full and half day sightseeing and sunset trips that are full of marine life."
Boundless Boat Charters can also fillet your catch on board or processed and vacuumed sealed.
Here is the list of COVID-19 measures taken by Boundless Boat Charters as mandated by San Diego County.
- All passengers will sign an acknowledgement of risk.
- All passengers and crew will wear masks. Passengers must bring their own mask.
- Spray bottle of disinfectant available 24 hours a day for passengers to use.
- All handrails and flat surfaces on deck to be disinfected twice daily. Entire boat scrubbed with bleach & water; soap after each trip.
- All passengers are responsible for social distancing, washing hands regularly and
wearing masks.
- All passengers are responsible for staying off the boat if they are experiencing any signs associated with Health Department guidelines for COVID-19 including but not limited to fever, body chills, headache, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath.
- All passengers advised prior to boarding re: safety measures for COVID-19 along with
normal Coast Guard regulations.
- Please understand it is the individual passenger's responsibility to take personal
precautionary measures.
- Temperature checks may be conducted prior to boarding.
Media and booking inquiries:
Captain Mark Mihelich
619.419.6034
241449@email4pr.com
About Boundless Boat Charters
Boundless Boat Charters is a leading San Diego private charter fishing and sightseeing boat run by Captain Mark Mihelich. The boat will accommodate up to four guests and is available to book customized boating adventures that your group will never forget. On 1/2 day (5.5 hour), 3/4 day (9 hour) and full day (12 Hour) fishing charters customers often catch fish such as Yellowtail, Halibut, Calico and Sand Bass, Dorado, Sheep Head, Shark, Rockfish, Lobster, and Lingcod. Additional private charters include Whale Watching, Sunset Cruises, Ocean research and Harbor Cruises around the bay for up to 6 passengers. Book now at www.boundlessboatcharters.com.