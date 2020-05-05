OXNARD, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlus Road Chief, the world leader in performance luxury recreation vehicles, is thrilled to announce another industry first with the highly anticipated Endless Highways Performance Edition. Bowlus Road Chief possesses an expert understanding of the market's demand for finely crafted, sustainable, intuitive adventure design that is not found in the RV industry but solely in the world of yachts and private aviation.
Geneva Long, Founder & CEO, and her team, who was the first to introduce lithium iron phosphate in 2016, has now developed the longest range system available that can effortlessly complete a cross-country trip (such as Los Angeles to Miami and back) without the need to recharge. Interior features include two huge skylights in the main cabin, the ability to cool via air-conditioner from batteries for up to two nights. Additionally, the Performance Edition is outdoor kitchen ready with electrical and propane outlets and can provide an emergency micro-charge to your electric vehicle.
"Technology only exists to better our owners' experiences, to allow them to adventure in a way only a Road Chief can. The ease of operation of a Bowlus Road Chief is incomparable to any other RV - it operates as a fully contained land travel experience that you can take anywhere. The Endless Highways Performance Edition is the next generation of all of our aspirations." - Geneva Long.
The new Performance Edition has the same unparalleled control in both road and trail performance as a result of its exceptional aerodynamic shell, lightweight, and low center of gravity. The patented shape delivers superior performance with very safe road handling characteristics and can be towed by the widest variety of vehicles of any travel trailer, including EV's. The Bowlus Road Chief is the ultimate manifestation of the carefree way of life to explore North America via land travel.
Long says, "The Endless Highways Performance Edition is the embodiment of our philosophy that one should only adventure on their terms. Certainly, the Bowlus Road Chief best speaks to the emerging trend of land travel like no one else. Our holistic approach to our owners' experiences means every Road Chief meets our customer's desire for a lifetime of adventures."
The Endless Highways Performance Edition starts at $225,000.