FORT MYERS, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Development Group. Inc. (EVO) announced today that after an extensive search, the combat team has signed Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Khakberdiev as its first boxer and athlete in the combat division.
Ulugbek has been involved in boxing his whole life and has over 300 amateur fights and his performances decorated him as "Master of Sports of International Class." Ulugbek joins a large contingent of athletes from Central Asia making waves in Combat Sports.
"We think Ulugbek has huge potential," said EVO Combat Director and Head Trainer Kevin Barry. "With our guidance and the right nutrition and supplementation he can drop weight in the middleweight division and be a stronger fighter, even with less weight."
Ulugbek has competed in and won many amateur International Tournaments, including:
2013 Bronze Uzbekistan Championships
2014 Bronze Uzbekistan Championships
2014 Gold "Sydney Jackson Memorial" Tournament
2014 Bronze Russia International
2014 Bronze World Cup, Petroleum Countries
2015 Bronze World University Championships
2015 Gold Uzbekistan Championships
2015 Gold International Tournament Surgut City Russia
2016 Gold Uzbekistan Team Cup
As a professional fighter, Ulugbek is undefeated 7-0 with four wins by KO since turning professional. This record includes an impressive performance against two-time world title challenger Dmitry Sukhotskiy who is 23-5 and who Ulugbek knocked out in round six of his fourth professional fight.
"We really like what we see in Ulugbek so far and look forward to fully evaluating him when he arrives in America," said Greg Costello, EVO Combat Managing Partner.
Ulugbek was on the Uzbekistan National Team for eight years and graduated in 2016 with a degree in Economics at the Gulistan University, outside of Tashkent. He met his wife at the University and the couple are expecting their first child in the next two months.
EVO is currently establishing an elite team of partners, advisors and investors who are all vested in mentoring the future champions across motorsports, golf, MMA/Boxing, tennis and more. When an athlete signs onto Team EVO, they are accepting the coaching and financial stability they need which will allow the boxer to focus solely on winning. In exchange, EVO investors receive a percentage of the athletes' future winnings and sponsorships.
For more information about EVO or to invest, go to http://www.evoinvest.com
ABOUT EVO
EVO is a revolutionary athlete-development company which plans to eliminate the financial burdens of tomorrow's champions and change the way fans experience sports through the power of investment. EVO aims to take skilled professional athletes in individual sports and provide them with world-class development and support, in exchange for a share of future earnings. A portion of those earnings will be shared with EVO investors, and this model will allow athletes to focus on winning, without the burdens of financial constraints.
EVO has partnered with 1984 Summer Olympics silver boxing medalist Kevin Barry. Kevin and his team are in place to scout future boxers and fighters for the EVO Combat division.
HOW TO INVEST
If you are looking for a stock to buy today and sell tomorrow, EVO is not right for you. Investments are used to identify and sign athletes from EVO's expert scouting team who believe have the potential to become high earners in their sport. This is often a long-term project because some athletes may not earn money quickly or at all. When you invest, you receive real stock in EVO – one share of Class B Non-Voting Common Stock for every $0.75 you invest. In addition to owning equity EVO sets aside 5% of the earnings of each EVO athlete and distributes that pool of money pro-rata to all investors on an annual basis.
Learn more at http://www.evoinvest.com
Facebook: @evosportsdevelopment | Twitter: @dg_evolution | Instagram: @evolution_dg
Media Contact
Heather Krug, heather@heatherkrug.com, +1 310-463-1415, heather@heatherkrug.com
SOURCE EVO