BOYNE FALLS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boyne Resorts today officially announced its new four-season uniform partnership with Helly Hansen, a global leader in outdoor technical apparel trusted by professionals. Starting now and through Winter 2024/25, team members of the mountain operations and snowsports departments, including lift operators, ski patrollers, maintenance, ski/ride instructors and managers, at ten of Boyne's North American resorts will be outfitted exclusively in Helly Hansen. The partnership also includes an expansion of Helly Hansen being sold at sixteen of Boyne's retail locations.
"Having our teams in the right gear to perform the jobs they are passionate about is very important to us," said Keith Collins, senior vice president of retail for Boyne Resorts. "Establishing a valuable partnership was key in this process, and Helly Hansen's deep-rooted history designing apparel specific to ski professionals was of utmost importance. Simply put, they are the most established uniform provider in our industry. We recognize that working with a brand like Helly Hansen – with whom we share the values of tradition, innovation and sustainability, is a true home run."
With standout technical fabrics, professional-level performance, and long-lasting durability, Helly Hansen's extensive uniform offering checked all the boxes when it came to Boyne Resort's requirements. From British Columbia to Maine, the company's resorts experience a wide variety of weather conditions due to their diverse locations and, therefore, require a range of products that provide exceptional water and wind protection, insulation and other performance technology features. Ultimately exceeding Boyne's expectations when it came to testing, Helly Hansen uniforms are now worn at Big Sky Resort, Boyne Mountain Resort, Brighton, Cypress Mountain, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park, Loon Mountain Resort, Sugarloaf, Sunday River, The Highlands at Harbor Springs, and The Summit at Snoqualmie.
"As a leading ski and outdoor brand that's trusted by professionals worldwide, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Boyne Resorts and outfit its more than 10,000 employees," says Brady Barry, U.S. marketing manager, Helly Hansen. "Helly Hansen understands the complex needs required of apparel to protect and provide comfort in the varied geography and terrain across Boyne's resorts. We are confident this will be a great partnership for years to come, and also look forward to collaborating on future resort activations, events and more."
From record-setting pedestrian suspension bridges and award-winning golf courses, to uphill excursions for breathtaking views and exhilarating downhill rides on biking trails, the unique warm weather options Boyne Resorts offers continues to grow rapidly as well. Helly Hansen's uniform line not only complements the resort network's winter needs but will be a year-round source for staff across the same locations.
About Boyne Resorts
Boyne Resorts, founded by Everett Kircher and operating since 1949, is one of the largest owners and operators of mountain resorts in North America. A Michigan-based corporation, Boyne Resorts owns award-winning mountain and golf resorts and attractions throughout the United States and Canada including Cypress Mountain near Vancouver, B.C., official freestyle skiing and snowboard venue of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games; Sugarloaf, Shawnee Peak and Sunday River in Maine; Boyne Mountain Resort, The Highlands at Harbor Springs, Inn at Bay Harbor – Autograph Collection and Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark in Michigan; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire; Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee; Bright Resort in Utah; and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington. To learn more about Boyne Resorts, please visit http://www.boyneresorts.com.
About Helly Hansen
Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen continues to develop professional grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations, including the first supple waterproof fabrics more than 140 years ago. Other breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s, made with Lifa® Stay Dry Technology, and today's award winning and patented H2Flow™ temperature regulating system.
Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its ski uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 55,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations around the world. Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Helly Hansen's latest collections, visit http://www.hellyhansen.com.
