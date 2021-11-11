OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breakthrough Collaborative, a national leader in educational equity, will host a live-streamed conversation on November 17 with Chris Bosh and Angela Duckworth on how students - of all ages - can break through and thrive. Breakthrough students and alumni from Atlanta, Central Texas, Greater Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia will join the discussion during a question and answer segment with Bosh.
The engaging talk will delve into lessons shared by Bosh in his new book Letters to a Young Athlete, including the importance of passion and purpose, embracing learning, adapting to change, and having a community of support. This is not the first time Bosh and Duckworth have been in conversation. The two spoke earlier this fall about Bosh's book during an episode of The Freakonomics Radio Book Club. Bosh credits Duckworth's best-selling book, Grit, as an inspiration. Duckworth, a MacArthur Fellow and professor at the University of Pennsylvania, has built a career studying success and achievement as an academic, psychologist and educator.
"In an uncertain and rapidly changing world, we must prepare young people for success in school and in life," says Elissa Vanaver, President and CEO of Breakthrough Collaborative. "At Breakthrough we are committed to creating communities that propel students forward and equip them to reach their full potential. Chris and Angela embody our belief that everyone has much to learn and much to teach. We are thrilled to have these two influential champions for youth share their insight and wisdom with all of us."
Duckworth is no stranger to Breakthrough. Nearly 30 years ago, she founded Breakthrough Greater Boston after serving as a Breakthrough teaching fellow in New Orleans. Today, the Breakthrough network creates empowering educational experiences in 24 cities across the U.S., supporting more than 10,000 middle and high school students and recruiting and training 1,200 teaching fellows from more than 250 colleges and universities each year.
Registration for the live-streamed event is free. To register, visit: https://www.breakthroughcollaborative.org/bosh-duckworth/
About Breakthrough Collaborative
Breakthrough Collaborative is a national leader in educational equity. We create empowering educational experiences for underrepresented students on their path to college, and we are the largest pre-professional teacher training program in the country. Our cost-effective model mobilizes the talent of students from more than 250 colleges and universities to meet the educational needs of motivated youth across the country. With over 40 years of experience, and a network of over 40,000 alumni, we are improving equity for historically under-represented groups in our school systems - as college graduates and as educational leaders. Learn more at BreakthroughCollaborative.org.
About Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh fell in love with basketball at an early age and earned the prestigious "Mr. Basketball" title while still in high school (Lincoln High School) in Dallas, Texas. A McDonald's All-American, Bosh was selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors after one year attending Georgia Tech. By the end of his basketball career, he was an 11-time NBA All-Star, 2-time Champion and the NBA's first Global Ambassador of Basketball. In March of 2019, Bosh's #1 Jersey was officially retired for the Miami Heat. In addition to his basketball career, in 2010 Team Tomorrow was founded as a community-uplift organization. Bosh regularly speaks to youths about the benefits of reading, coding and leadership. Bosh, his wife Adrienne, and their five children reside in Austin, Texas.
About Angela Duckworth
Angela Duckworth is the founder and CEO of Character Lab, whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive. She is also the Rosa Lee and Egbert Chang Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, faculty co-director of the Penn-Wharton Behavior Change For Good Initiative, and faculty co-director of Wharton People Analytics.
Previously, Angela founded a summer school for underserved children that was profiled as a Harvard Kennedy School case study and, in 2018, celebrated its 25th anniversary. She has also been a McKinsey management consultant and a public school math and science teacher.
Her book Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance is a #1 New York Times best seller. She is also co-host, with Stephen Dubner, of the podcast No Stupid Questions.
