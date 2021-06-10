NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIGE is a company with innovative genes. LIGE employees have 11 years of watchmaking experience. LIGE is a watch brand and enterprise that specializes in the R&D, design, production and marketing of private brands of large and medium-sized watches. LIGE's customers are all over the world. For a period of time, LIGE's design team has been continuously developing trendy new products, such as the neutral smart watch series, the ultra-thin series, and the stainless steel smart watch series.
LIGE smart watches have obtained the CE certificate, which means that they will further open the North American market and use their outstanding manufacturing capabilities to develop new products.
The personalized technology provided by LIGE allows users to stay connected and motivated toward their fitness goals, with the main functions that can measure a range of sports including: basketball, fitness, running, trail running, cycling, swimming, surfing, skiing, fishing, hiking, sleeping, etc.
The device is the brainchild of a team of talented engineers who are committed to creating a high-quality smartwatch at an affordable price.
As we all know, there are very few smart watches suitable for business occasions. Imagine if there is a perfect combination of business style and smart watch style? Wonderful things will always happen in this world. LIGE have done it. The prudent qualities can really be combined with sports elements.
A businessman needs to wear a mechanical watch in business situations, and they need to switch to a smart watch when they enjoy fitness or running after getting off work. LIGE team designed a watch that combines mature and sports elements. It is amazing. It looks like a mechanical watch but has all the functions of a sports watch. Now, whether users are in the company, gym or home, Lige solves the embarrassment that smart watches are not suitable for formal occasions.
Redesigned and re-engineered to help. Thanks to its large, curved 1.3-inch screen, the Lige Watch has a classic circular design.
The replaceable magnet control smart bracelet makes it more comfortable for the user to wear the fashionable LIGE Watch.
LIGE studies sports modes and tests hundreds of scenarios in a simulation laboratory to help users constantly refresh their sports fitness goals. Run faster, jump higher, push harder.
In fact, LIGE brand already has a certain degree of influence, and also reached good cooperation with many influencers. They promote LIGE brand in various forms, through social media, review videos or blogs.
LIGE welcome webmasters, bloggers, editors, authors, writers, magazines, YouTube influencers, TIKTOK influencers, Facebook influencers, snapchat influencers, social media influencers on various platforms, and review experts to join affiliate marketing plan. Influencers can create content in any form to promote LIGE brand.
If you have any ideas, please email: support@lige-watch.com
Media Contact
Nolan Yang, Guangzhou black five international trade Co., Ltd, 86 18970567983, support@lige-watch.com
SOURCE LIGE