VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" provider, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a leading franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. British Swim School was recognized at number 352 in the new report, widely considered an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. This marks the brand's ninth consecutive year on the acclaimed list.
"It's always an honor to see our brand listed among the top franchises in the country," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "Rankings like these are a testament to the hard work our franchise owners put in every day to build businesses that keep the community safe."
Taking advantage of pent-up demand, British Swim School has added 38 new units across 11 states to its franchise roster, nine of which are current franchise owner expansions into new territories. Even though 2020 included the shutdown of all schools, 2021 proved to be the rebound needed — British Swim School had its strongest year ever grossing over $32 million, with the majority of owners also enjoying their best year ever in revenue and profitability.
"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."
The Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranking is compiled after analysis of more than 150 data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores in those areas earn their ranking on the list.
To view British Swim School in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.
About British Swim School
British Swim School offers swimming lessons for babies, children, and adults, focusing first on water survival skills needed to survive a water accident before moving onto stroke development and more advanced skills. British Swim School was founded in 1981 using the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 200 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
