VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, is celebrating 40 years of saving the lives of infants, children, and adults through its signature water survival programs. The celebration is taking place throughout 2021 at each of British Swim School's locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Founded in 1981 in Manchester, England, British Swim School was created utilizing signature gentle and fun water survival techniques for infants as young as three months old which remain a recognized trademark of the brand today.
With a passion for excellence in swim instruction, an established and proven curriculum and dedication to serving families, British Swim School opened its first franchise in 2011. Now headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company has since expanded to more than 215 schools across 23 states and Canadian provinces.
Following the mantra, 'Survival of the Littlest,' we are dedicated to teaching water survival skills to individuals of every age and ability.
"Over the course of our 40-year history, we estimate that British Swim School has taught upwards of $1.5 million lessons to hundreds of thousands of students," said Ashley Gundlach, Director of Marketing for British Swim School. "Although we've increased in size dramatically over the last 20 years, our mission hasn't changed one bit. It's unbelievably rewarding when we hear from a parent that their child was able to save themselves from what could have been a tragic water emergency because of the skills they learned through out program. It's been fantastic to celebrate those wins and countless others throughout 2021."
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Founded in 1981 and acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is a member Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada and celebrates its 40th year in business this year! For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
