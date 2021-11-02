VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise organization, recently released financials for the first two quarters of 2021, highlighting incredible growth across their system with significant increases in both per-territory revenue and bottom line profit margins. The company has sold more than 20 territories to new franchisees thus far in the year, on top of the 10% of owners who have expanded into new territories to take advantage of impressive customer demand.
"We entered 2021 knowing there was a tremendous opportunity for our franchisees to expand their businesses and bounce back from the challenges of 2020," said Brian Garrison, President of British Swim School. "But we've all been pleasantly surprised at the speed at which the rebound occurred – it exceeded our most bullish forecasts. I'm also thrilled with the impact our brand management team is having on our franchisees, making sure they seize opportunities for growth while still emphasizing efficient operations. That's why we made the decision to amend our Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) last month – the news was too good not to share!"
Recognizing that the next few months represent a great time for new franchise owners to join British Swim School's "swim family," the company is offering special franchise fee payment plans alongside a $10,000 marketing credit to jumpstart customer acquisition when these owners open in early 2022. "Our team of in-house marketing specialists has a proven track record of delivering fantastic results for quickly engaging new customers for our franchisees," says Ashley Gundlach, Director of Marketing. "This incentive boosts that potential even further, ensuring that each new location generates significant brand awareness and a strong base of customers as we enter the busy months of 2022."
British Swim School operates swim schools in indoor, heated pools, partnering with local businesses such as fitness centers, hotels and retirement communities to take advantage of these underutilized facilities. This model has proven to be attractive for those wishing to escape "corporate America" post-pandemic, with a low-cost, easily scalable model that enables franchisees to expand their business quickly as demand grows.
"Every day I'm speaking with people who are looking to operate a business that provides them with a sense of purpose while also allowing them to make a significant living," says Timothy Holadia, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Many of these conversations include the low-risk nature of our pool partnership model, so I can't wait to share that we're spreading out the risk even further with the financial terms offered in this incentive."
British Swim School, an elite local swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually rolled out to more than 200 pools, serving thousands of customers each week.
Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for accidental death by drowning.
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is teaching water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. The school was founded in 1981, using the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is a member of the Buzz family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
