VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise, continued its rise among the top brands in the swim instruction industry after an impressive start to 2021.
Despite the difficulties 2020 introduced for all in-person businesses, British Swim School successfully positioned itself up for a strong rebound, despite a mid-year mandatory shutdown. The franchisor successfully completed several moves to expand its footprint during the first quarter of 2021, including signing multi-unit franchise agreements in San Diego, California and Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to those expansions, British Swim School has welcomed more than 8,750 new students so far this year with many franchise owners expanding their current footprint into additional pool facilities.
"It's great to see that people recognize the value our aquatics program brings and our proven ability to deliver a stellar experience in a safe manner amidst the pandemic," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School president. "That confidence in our performance is made clear in the new deals we've signed over the last quarter, the strength of the candidates currently in our franchise development pipeline, and the waitlists we have for swim lessons at many of our locations."
British Swim School teaches water survival skills and stroke development to non-swimmers of all ages, starting with infants as young as three months old. So far in 2021 demand has continued to spike with no signs of let-up, and the company's overall revenue has grown by 500% since reopening in June 2020.
The successes achieved by existing owners as well as in franchise development coincide with British Swim School's 40-year anniversary celebration slated for August of this year. The company is planning a full month of celebrations, culminating with "Customer Appreciation" events across the U.S. and Canada, to recognize the thousands of swimmers who have become part of the British Swim School "swim family."
British Swim School, an elite local swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada, and eventually rolled out to more than 200 locations.
Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for accidental death by drowning.
