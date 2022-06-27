The Nation's Premier 'Learn to Swim' Provider Awards New Location to Del Cuellar
ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its rapid expansion across North America with the opening of its newest franchise location in Annapolis, Maryland and the greater Anne Arundel County area.
The latest British Swim School location is owned and operated by Del Cuellar, a former café manager and retail banker. Cuellar, a Maryland native, wanted to move beyond the banking industry and build a legacy of his own. He joined the British Swim School team in November, and through a national partnership with LA Fitness, Cuellar is thrilled that his first location is now open. Community members are welcome to sign up for lessons at the pool located in Crofton, approximately 11 miles northwest of Annapolis. Cuellar already has plans to expand with an additional pool in the near future.
"British Swim School makes a difference in countless lives across the United States and Canada," said Cuellar. "Their mission to teach life-saving skills one lesson at a time really caught my attention. When searching for a franchise that aligned with my core values, British Swim School was unmatched. I wanted to create a business that is purpose driven, and with this opportunity, I hope to have a hand in making a difference in the lives of those we serve."
For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.
Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.
To counter these alarming statistics, Cuellar is eager to offer British Swim School's effective swim lessons and prominent life saving techniques at his Crofton location. No matter the age, he's determined to equip anyone seeking improvement with the necessary water skills to survive an emergency. He added that our lessons are not only a fun activity, but they also teach a lifelong skill.
"Through our swim curriculum, British Swim School offers more progressive-based lessons rather than your average swim sessions," said Cuellar. "When teaching children or adults to swim, we ensure they have learned water survival and other critical skills before advancing them to the next level. What I love about British Swim School is how we help students acquire what they need in the event of an emergency. We don't just send them off to the next class level because they finished a certain number of sessions; they must learn the skills required to move forward, and that's what makes our services so unique."
In addition to the mission-based business model, Cuellar also credits the success of his first location to the unwavering support he's received from British Swim School. Cuellar joins the expanding team of franchise owners that operate more than 215 locations across the United States and Canada.
"Del is a great addition to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Our franchise development process is designed to identify ambitious franchisees like Del who are passionate about making an impact within their community. With the latest British Swim School location in Annapolis, we are eager to help reduce the high number of accidental drownings in the state of Maryland."
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
