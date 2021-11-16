VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" provider, enjoys significant single and multi-unit growth during 2021 as the need for swim lessons surges along with the demand for proven businesses opportunities.
"British Swim School is proud to serve communities across the country in two important ways: by giving peace of mind to families who seek the life-saving water survival skills we offer, and by providing economic opportunities to our franchise owners, both established and new, seeking a fulfilling business venture with a strong foundation," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School President. "2021 has exceeded expectations on every level in terms of customer demand and franchisee performance, and we are excited to work with our amazing family of owners as they grow their businesses in 2022 and beyond.
Since the start of 2021, the company has added 29 new units across 11 states to its franchise roster, nine of which are current franchise owner expansions into new territories.
"The reputation of British Swim School and demand for swim lessons has allowed us to expand into new areas of Colorado," says Nikki Taylor, who purchased an additional territory in the state. "The need for quality swim instruction has always existed, but the pandemic has made this a priority for many parents, with many choosing to vacation near the water or building pools at their homes."
Child drownings are the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4. Incidences of child drowning are spiking upwards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which points to the social distancing restrictions related to the pandemic as a reason for the increase.
Chris Kroeker, an existing owner who started his British Swim School career as a swim instructor, recently purchased his second territory after opening his first location in Patapsco Valley, Maryland in 2019.
"I always loved teaching kids how to be safer in and around the water. When it was time to consider the next step in my career, owning my own swim school seemed like a natural progression, said Kroeker. "British Swim School was the obvious choice because the curriculum is simply the best I have seen in my 25 years of teaching water safety skills. Now I've grown my business from one territory to two territories in just two short years. I'm thrilled with the growth potential that comes with this type of business."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
For more information, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. British Swim School was founded in 1981 using the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
