VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" company, is thrilled to announce that the International Franchise Association (IFA) as honored Pamela Resser, owner of British Swim School Bay Area in San Francisco, California, with a Franchisee of the Year Award. The honor was announced at the IFA's 62nd Annual Convention in San Diego, California.
The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchisees that exemplify at least one of IFA's core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Veterans.
"I am beyond honored to win this award. I'd like to express many thanks to my family, friends and British Swim School for their support," says Pamela Resser, British Swim School of Bay Area franchise owner. "My entrepreneurial journey with British Swim School has been remarkable so far and I am so excited to see what the future holds for our franchise."
Despite only launching her business in 2018, Pamela's prowess as a businesswoman has launched her to the top of the British Swim School system as the 3rd highest-producing franchisee in the system.
As a female leader, she continues to motivate those around her, demonstrating a grace in her ability to manage the demands of her business while being a single parent amidst the pandemic – an exhausting task for anyone who has experienced this firsthand.
She's operated a successful swim school in one of the most COVID-restricted cities in the United States, navigating ever-changing protocols, customer safety concerns and staffing challenges while maintaining the integrity of a survival-first swim program.
Pamela is also an active partner and supporter of Hope Floats Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at providing underprivileged children with swim scholarships, so they can become safe swimmers.
"In addition to being a willing volunteer to pilot new programs and initiatives, Pamela serves as a mentor to other franchisees across our system, always open to providing guidance and support where she can," says Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "She is an inspiration to our system. We are honored to be able to nominate Pamela for this award and have her as part of our dynamic group of franchisees. We are thrilled she is getting the recognition she deserves from the International Franchise Association."
The franchise industry on average provides higher wages, better benefits, and more leave than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater opportunities to underserved communities and aspiring entrepreneurs, according to Oxford Economics research.
"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "Pamela Resser is one of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize her contributions to the community, her employees, and all those they serve."
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills.
