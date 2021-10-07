SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its nationwide expansion in San Diego. This is the company's fourth franchise in the great state of California, with swim lessons currently being offered in nine locations.
Swim lessons are currently scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3:30-7pm.
"We are thrilled to be opening British Swim School of Greater San Diego to expand the mission of the brand — which is Survival of the Littlest," said Pradip Sur, Director of Operations at British Swim School of Greater San Diego. "We have the incredible opportunity to prevent drowning and save lives. We're also excited to have an opportunity to become a deeper part of this community."
British Swim School offers a variety of swim lessons for children and adults of all ages, some as young as 3 months, teaching water acclimation, safety and survival skills, and swim stroke development. While adult supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
The increased need for water safety in our area was highlighted even more during the pandemic," adds Sur. "More children in San Diego County were rescued after almost drowning in pools, the ocean, and other bodies of water during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the same period the year before."
Heading up the swim instruction at British Swim School of Greater San Diego is John Horne. Horne, who grew up in Mission Valley, started his competitive swimming career at age 6 after receiving swim lessons at the local YMCA. He began his coaching career in 2015 and has extensive experience teaching swim students of all ages.
"We are grateful to have the opportunity to bring such an incredible and necessary business, like British Swim School, to the community in San Diego," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School President. "Thanks to British Swim School of Greater San Diego, more children will have access to this crucial life-saving skill."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
For more information, visit https://britishswimschool.com/greater-san-diego/
###
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
Media Contact
Mandy Cline, 919 Marketing, 919-377-9587, mcline@919marketing.com
SOURCE British Swim School