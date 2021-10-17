GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of its newest franchise location in the Glendale, California, area. This is the company's fifth franchise in the great state of California, with swim lessons currently being offered in ten locations.
The new location is owned by Doug Kraus and Arlene Faalnik. They are excited to welcome students of all levels and to introduce life-saving water skills to families in the Hollywood area. Lessons will take place at the Hyatt Place in Glendale California at 225 West Wilson Avenue.
This is more than just a business for the couple, who have a close connection to the mission of British Swim School. "We lost a four-year-old student at our local preschool, so this is personal for me," said Faalnik. "I am so excited about the services we will be able to offer because I really believe it's essential in our community, and we can save lives."
British Swim School offers a variety of swim lessons for children and adults of all ages, some as young as 3 months, teaching water acclimation, safety and survival skills, and swim stroke development. While adult supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
"We live in an area where water is a huge part of life," said Kraus. "I wanted to start a business that would really provide purpose for our lives and would allow us to help people. That's why I think British Swim School is the perfect fit."
Kraus will handle the behind-the-scenes aspects of the business, while continuing his successful career in accounting. Faalnik, a former dental hygienist, will oversee staffing and help families through the swim lesson journey.
"We are happy to welcome a great team to British Swim School," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School President. "Southern California is a dream for anyone who loves the water and a market that is perfect for British Swim School's model. This new school will help fill a gap we've been eager to address, allowing access to swim lessons for so many more families."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
For more information, visit britishswimschool.com/glendale-burbank/
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
