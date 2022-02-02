COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its nationwide expansion with the opening of its newest franchise location in Colorado Springs. This is the company's second franchise in the state.
The new franchise is owned by husband-and-wife team Jill and Scott Douglas. The couple is excited to welcome students of all ages who will learn the signature survival skills and basic stroke development British Swim School is known for. The parents of three children, the Douglases saw a true need in the area for quality year-round swim lessons.
"Drowning deaths in the state recently hit a record high, so we are thrilled to bring such an important and essential resource to the Colorado Springs area," said Jill, co-owner of British Swim School Colorado Springs. "We have the incredible opportunity to prevent drowning and save lives, not only for children but for adults too."
British Swim School offers a three-part curriculum teaching children and adults of all ages, some as young as three months, water acclimation, safety and survival skills, and swim stroke development. While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children. A Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54 percent) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency. To combat this alarming statistic, the Colorado Springs locations will also offer swim lessons to adults using the same methods proven effective in teaching this demographic in many British Swim School locations across the country.
"We are excited to welcome Jill and Scott Douglas to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "As we continue to grow, it's more important than ever that we partner with owners who are passionate about water safety. Colorado is a fantastic market with an active, outdoor-based lifestyle — the perfect area for families to take advantage of water activities. Thanks to the Douglases, British Swim School now has new locations to help reduce the high number of accidental drownings in the state."
The Douglases join the growing team of franchise owners that operate the more than 215 British Swim Schools across the United States and Canada.
"We have each worked for other people for many years, so we are thrilled to lead a business of our own, especially one like British Swim School," adds Scott Douglas. "This is a great opportunity that not only feeds our entrepreneurial side, but it also has a significant impact on the community, both through our swimming program and by providing meaningful employment."
Recently ranked #352 on the prestigious Franchise 500, British Swim Schools comes off record-breaking year in terms of customer demand and franchise performance and looks forward to building on that growth in 2022.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, the purpose-driven franchise offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
