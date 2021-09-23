VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, is excited to announce its partnership with the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, an organization with the goal of reducing the incidence of drowning and aquatic injuries in the United States and abroad.
British Swim School is the first franchise swim school to join with the NDPA in this mission and plans to use its vast resources to further education about drowning and aquatic injuries.
"The NDPA shares our core mission, which is educating the community about drowning prevention and survival skills," said Melissa McGarvey, Director of Aquatics for British Swim School. "We are excited about this partnership because it will allow us to share information developed by our combined team of experts. This will only make us stronger as we work to spread the important message of water safety and decreasing avoidable drownings."
The NDPA organizes swim safety education events on a national and international level and also offers swim safety tips and other educational materials online.
"British Swim School truly has a mission of keeping people in the community safe around water," said Adam Katchmarchi, Executive Director of the NDPA. "They have locations across the country, so we thought they would be the perfect swim school to team up with. We are eager to see what we can accomplish with a collective effort."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the U.S. and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for accidental death by drowning. Students are placed in classes based on skill level.
For more information, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
About NDPA
The mission of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) is "United, we can prevent the tragedy of drowning." We believe that together we can reduce the incidence of drowning and aquatic injuries in the United States and abroad. Join us to help save lives! To learn more about the NDPA, please visit http://www.NDPA.org. To learn more about our annual national conference, please visit http://www.WaterSafetyConference.com.
Media Contact
Mandy Cline, 919 Marketing, 919-377-9587, mcline@919marketing.com
SOURCE British Swim School