VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, is honored to be named as a top franchise in the Franchise Business Review's 2022 Top 200 Franchises list. British Swim School was ranked No. 16 in the midsize category based exclusively on franchise owner satisfaction.
British Swim School, dubbed as one of the fasted growing franchises in the United States, offers a three-part curriculum teaching children and adults of all ages, some as young as 3 months, water acclimation, safety and survival skills, and swim stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. British Swim School prides itself on recruiting the best in the business. With its proven franchising model, franchisees get a head start off the block, making a splash on their way to becoming a leader in the $5 billion learn-to-swim-school industry.
"It's truly an exceptional accomplishment to receive the 16th spot on this prestigious list," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School president. "Our acclaimed aquatic program coupled with our fantastic franchise owners continues to put British Swim School on the map as a recognized industry leader. We are thrilled to see the hard work on both ends of the franchise making waves for future success."
Franchise Business Review's 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities is evaluated by franchise business owners. The esteemed market research firm performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, providing the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.
"To see our franchise owners adopt our culture, leadership, and brand awareness is a victory in itself," said Gundlach. "We provide the best training and support for our franchisees to excel in the business. This award proves that British Swim School lives up to its reputation, core values, and internal community. It makes me proud to be a part of such a wonderful establishment."
British Swim School was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, who participated in Franchise Business Review's research. British Swim School's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
"While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself' has never been more important," said Franchise Business Review founder and CEO Eric Stites. "Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction."
For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills. The franchise teaches an average of 17,000 swimming lessons a week. Despite the challenges it faced during the pandemic, British Swim School was equipped and eager to help families dive back into safety. British Swim School instructed nearly 750,000 lessons in 2021, which is a 100,000-lesson increase from 2020.
"As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on actual feedback from franchise owners," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "We survey franchisees from franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list of Top Franchises are the top-ranked brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."
As a family-focused franchise determined to enhance children's lives, British Swim School is seeking motivated, hard-working entrepreneurs to join their elite team. Those looking to positively impact their community with a customer service mindset would make a splash in this environment. With more than 215 schools across the United States and Canada, British Swim School is qualified to steer potential franchisees to success with a low investment, high demand, easily scalable model, and national partnerships that make them a desired leader in this industry.
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children, the purpose-driven franchise offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
