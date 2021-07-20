VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise, is building on its survival-first reputation in the swim instruction industry with a renewed effort toward their campaign that educates parents and caregivers regarding water safety.
The franchise brand's "Water Watcher" campaign ensures that families understand the importance of the designated person overseeing kids in the water having a specific set of qualifications.
"There is more to water safety than simply teaching children how to swim," said Melissa McGarvey, Director of Aquatics for British Swim School. "Even once children are comfortable and confident in the water, parents must still take the necessary steps to ensure somebody who knows how to keep them safe in the event of an emergency is present and attentive. We've long emphasized our Water Watcher program as a core tenet of our focus, but it has been exciting to see how well parents have responded as they increase their time around water this year."
2020 saw an expediential rise in the building of backyard pools, use of boats and visits to nearby beaches and lakes when pandemic lockdowns led families to search for new outlets for enjoyment. American families installed backyard pools at a record rate, simultaneously purchasing more than 300,000 boats and watercraft – a 13 percent increase from 2019.
With all of these people enjoying the water, British Swim School knows the importance of outlining what a Water Watcher is. A Water Watcher is someone who:
- Is 16 years or older, although adults are preferred.
- Knows how to swim and has the proper skills, knowledge, and ability to recognize and rescue someone in need.
- Knows CPR or can immediately alert someone nearby who can help.
- Has a phone to call 911.
- Is Alert! Not distracted by texting, a phone conversation, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
British Swim School, an elite local swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually rolled out to more than 200 locations. 2021 has been a record-breaking year both in terms of total lessons taught and new customers, as families across the nation recognize the importance of water safety.
For more information, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
###
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 200 schools across the United States and Canada and will celebrate its 40th anniversary next month. more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
Media Contact
Mandy Cline, 919 Marketing, 919-377-9587, mcline@919marketing.com
SOURCE British Swim School