CHARLESTON, S.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, is excited to open multiple locations in the Charleston, South Carolina area. These are the first locations in the Lowcountry region.
British Swim School focuses on teaching survival skills and basic stroke development to students of all ages. Lessons can begin with children as young as 3 months old.
"Swimming is such a big part of the lifestyle in Charleston," said Katie Cook, co-owner of British Swim School of Charleston. "We are right on the ocean, and everyone has access to a pool. We felt like this was such an important service to bring to the area to help local families keep kids safe."
Katie and her husband Bryan will run British Swim School of Charleston together while raising their four boys, who are all under age 7. Katie has spent the last seven years working as a stay-at-home mother while Bryan works as a supply chain manager for a major corporation. Both are eager to face the challenge of adding "franchise owner" to their current roles.
"We felt like this was a great fit for our family," Bryan Cook said. "We plan to include the boys in the business as they get older. It will allow us to spend a lot of quality time together, and that's what we are really excited about."
"We've always targeted Charleston as a perfect market for someone who wanted to launch a British Swim School franchise and really make a difference in their community," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School President. "The Cooks have four young children of their own, so they truly know the value of this kind of service, which we know will be obvious to other families in the area as well."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for accidental death by drowning. British Swim School of Charleston will teach water safety and survival first and swim stroke development second. Students are placed in classes based on skill level.
The Cooks recently launched in two pools. Swim lessons are currently scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Hyatt Place in North Charleston and weekdays at the Somerby Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant.
For more information, visit https://britishswimschool.com/charleston/.
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
