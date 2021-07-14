CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, is announcing the opening of several locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. These will be the first locations in the Queen City.
British Swim School focuses on teaching survival skills and basic stroke development to students of all ages. Lessons can begin with children as young as 3 months old.
"There is such a need for the kind of service we can provide for the Charlotte community," said the owner of British Swim School of Metro Charlotte. "This is area has so many different neighborhoods that are underserved with a lack of formal swimming lesson opportunities, so I am thrilled to fill that void and ensure that anyone in Charlotte who wants to learn crucial survival skills has a chance to do so."
"I love building teams, and this gives me a great opportunity to assemble a group of people with a goal of helping the community," the new franchise owner said.
"We've always had our eyes on the Charlotte area, and we are ready to see what we can do here with our hands-on support," said Brian Garrison, British Swim School President. "This is the largest franchise deal we've signed, and it will provide a critical foundation for growing the brand in a market that we expect will respond well to our model."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for accidental death by drowning. British Swim School of Charlotte will teach water safety and survival first and swim stroke development second. Students are placed in classes based on skill level.
British Swim School of Metro Charlotte plans to open its first pool in August and will conduct lessons year-round.
For more information, visit https://britishswimschool.com/metro-charlotte/coming-soon/.
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
