HENDERSON, Nevada, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ BRK, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) the Company wishes to inform its shareholders that due to the sustained deterioration of the economic landscape resulting in a continued decline in liquidity options to execute on its current turnaround strategies, the Company is now looking at several different alternatives.
Daniel Serruya, CEO of BRK, commented, "Management is cognizant that current conditions have created material barriers within some of our most important initiatives. We are now studying other restructuring alternatives that could include doing a reverse-split in addition to our existing share buyback plans. We understand that what is happening in the markets will have long-term consequences, so we need to plan accordingly for that today. We would like to highlight that this enhanced level of uncertainty could adversely impact Shareholders."
Management thanks its loyal Shareholders.
BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.
Contact:
Daniel Serruya
CEO
1+(613) 328-9048 Mobile
shareholder@brkincorporated.com
brkincorporated.com