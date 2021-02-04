DALTON, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown Ox Ventures announced today that BullSnot! GreaseABull will be available at retail in over 80 Bass Pro Shops and online at http://www.basspro.com.
Brown Ox Ventures is a chemical company that manufactures a complete line of aerosol products under its BullSnot! brand that were developed specifically to address the needs of the 3.5 million truck drivers across the USA. According to Vann Brown, CEO of Brown Ox Ventures, "This is an exciting opportunity for the company to expand into new markets and we are delighted to have BullSnot! GreaseABull as part of the Bass Pro family of products! GreaseABull is a heavy duty water-resistant white grease that is exceptional for lubricating boat trailer jack stands, tongue couplers, and winches. It is an excellent general marine grease because of its high resistance to water, rusting, and corrosive action."
Boaters and fishermen have been vocal in their desire to have a high-quality water-resistant grease for their boat trailers and truck hitches. Brown Ox Ventures is proud to team up with Bass Pro Shops to provide the solution.
Bass Pro Shops is the pioneer of destination retail for outdoor enthusiasts and one of the most beloved and well-recognized brands in North America. Today, Bass Pro Shops has nearly 200 retail stores and marine centers nationwide and welcomes more than 200 million visitors annually. They have a legacy of working to ensure natural habitats, wildlife and the outdoors remain healthy and abundant for future generations to enjoy. Bass Pro Shops locations are more than just stores – they are true destination experiences that draw tourists and visitors from across the country.
Now in addition to giant aquariums teeming with live fish and extensive wildlife mounts, many locations will feature BullSnot! GreaseABull. Visit your local Bass Pro Shop and pick you up a can of GreaseABull today.
About Brown Ox Ventures
Founded in 2005, Brown Ox Ventures is a chemical company that manufactures an extensive line of automotive aerosol products under the BullSnot! brand. The family of BullSnot products was initially developed specifically for the trucking industry. Through innovation and bold leadership, these products are now gaining recognition in other markets such as automotive, farming and boating. The BullSnot! products have seen great success on Amazon and are now available through other retailers. Brown Ox is driven by commitment to bring the best, high performance products to the market without ever sacrificing value. For additional information about BullSnot! products, please visit http://www.brownox.com or follow Brown Ox Ventures on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
