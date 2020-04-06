DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced a series of initiatives to allow coaches and athletic directors across the country to remain connected to and engaged with their teams during the Coronavirus outbreak and resulting school closures. These digital, free-of-charge offerings reinforce BSN SPORTS' commitment to providing innovative content and tools to help improve the physical and mental well-being of students during this stressful and disruptive time.
Available 100% free-of-charge programs and resources include the following:
- Coaches' Digital Card: BSN SPORTS recognizes there are millions of student-athletes at home, wishing they had the opportunity to compete one last time, and that the coaches who inspire those kids on a daily basis are, in large measure, unable to connect and impart positivity and validation those kids need and deserve. To keep the lines of communication open, BSN SPORTS has created a digital card service where coaches can personalize with their school colors, mascot and images and send messages to all of their players to let them know how they feel about them, celebrate a great season or, if the recipient is a senior, the end of a great high school career. The digital card portal can be accessed here: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/ecard.
- Coaching Clinic Virtual Webinars: BSN SPORTS' coaching education clinics hosted around the country are now digitally accessible via virtual webinar. We have a team of Brand Ambassadors that include former Gold Medalist Olympians, All-American athletes, and professional coaches who are here to help coaches take their programs to the next level amid widespread school closures. In addition, coaches can receive Continued Education Credit hours for attending these webinars. Upcoming clinics are scheduled for Strength (April 7th) and Swimming (April 15th). The webinars can be accessed here: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/bsnwebinars.
- Online Physical Education Network ("OPEN"): As the nation's largest public-service organization serving physical educators, coaches and activity leaders, OPEN is available to help coaches and students deal with extended school closings. Specifically, BSN SPORTS has created Home Physical Education Curriculum Resources for Grades K-12 designed specifically to help coaches plan and deliver instructional content virtually. The OPEN curriculum can be accessed here: https://openphysed.org/activeschools/activehome.
- Varsity Brands Believe in You® Online Video Series: This free-of-charge episodic series is designed to educate students and staff about the incredible power of believing in yourself, despite the challenges and trials that life may present. This includes lessons that possess unique relevance amid the stresses of the coronavirus crisis. Hosted by Kevin Atlas, the first Division 1 basketball player with one arm and renowned motivational speaker, the series stars personalities from around the country discussing social and emotional learning topics such as overcoming depression and anxiety, inclusion, chemical dependency, and more. Each season's nine episodes have between eight to 12 minutes of programming and are accompanied by complimentary class curriculum to help students keep the conversation going. The Believe in You series can be accessed here: www.believeinyou.com.
Jared Drinkwater, Chief Marketing Officer at BSN SPORTS, said, "We've talked to tens of thousands of coaches and athletic directors over the past two weeks who are all working hard to stay productive and connected during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. Most importantly, they want to be there for their athletes, so we felt it was important to quickly develop ways to make that happen virtually. Our priority is to help bridge those connections amid school closures and sports season cancellations. We will continue to create new content and offer more digital tools to do our part to help for as long as it takes to get kids back on campus."
