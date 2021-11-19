SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, the wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at live events, today announced its latest partnership with the Buffalo Sabres, the first National Hockey League (NHL) team to adopt the technology. Launching on November 24 at the Sabres vs Bruins game, Mixhalo will give fans access to a premium, immersive audio experience when attending home games at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.
The Mixhalo experience at KeyBank Center will give fans access to crystal-clear audio via their mobile phones, headphones, and the free Mixhalo app. Fans can listen to the Sabres' live play-by-play broadcast in their seats with no lag time. Mixhalo will also give fans at KeyBank Center a way to enjoy the final calls of longtime broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who will retire at the end of the season.
"Hockey is one of the fastest and most exciting live sports, and we are thrilled to bring Mixhalo to Sabres fans to provide immersive, real-time audio so they can keep up with the action," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "The Sabres have been a terrific partner who are deeply committed to improving the fan experience. Fans will love the ability to listen to live play-by-play in their seats, especially during Rick Jeanneret's final season."
At a Mixhalo-powered sporting event, attendees can use their phone, headphones and a free mobile app to unlock immersive, personalized, never-before-possible fan experiences.
"We're always seeking what's next for fan experiences; so partnering with Mixhalo was a natural fit," said John Durbin, Sr. VP of Marketing and Business Strategy for the Buffalo Sabres. "With this being RJ's last season, we know it's important for fans at KeyBank Center to hear the calls of our legendary broadcaster during his final season behind the mic, along with all games going forward."
In the future, the Mixhalo experience will also extend to KeyBank Center concerts. More details will be announced in the coming months.
Mixhalo continues to gain strong momentum in the sports and music worlds. The technology has been adopted by top major league sports teams, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and The Sacramento Kings, in addition to Las Vegas's famed Caesars Palace for Sting's "My Songs" residency and Detroit's DTE Energy Music Theatre.
How Mixhalo Works
Mixhalo's no-latency, network-based technology delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real time to attendees at sporting events, concerts, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.
As a result, every seat - including the nosebleeds - has access to better, more immersive audio, transforming the live event experience. Applications for the platform are extensive, and include: Concerts and Festivals; Conferences and Trade Shows; E-sports and Sporting Events; Interpretation Services; Museums, Megachurches and more.
About Mixhalo
Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger and internationally-acclaimed violinist, Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones. Clients and partners to-date include: Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, TechCrunch Disrupt, Sting, STAPLES Center, and multiple venues housing NBA and NHL teams. The company is backed by investors including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.
For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.
