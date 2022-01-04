INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce The College Football National Championship VIP Tailgate in Indianapolis for both the Georgia and Alabama fans.
Known for its history and success over the years along with a dedicated, loyal fanbase, SEC Football is second to none. This makes this year's College Football National Championship in Indianapolis an absolute must for Bullseye Event Group to combine what we have done for the Indianapolis Colts, Big 10 schools and other universities over the years with Bullseye's gameday hospitality. We create gameday tailgating into an upscale experience and will have a VIP Tailgate specila for for Georgia and Alabama fans. The College Football National Championship VIP Tailgate is open to fans of all ages looking to enjoy a high-end luxurious tailgating experience with incredible all you can eat food and drinks before the College Football National Championship game.
"As we expand our footprint, we're really excited to take what we have learned over the past 15+ years in NFL and show Georgia and Alabama fans how Hoosier Hospitality measures up against Southern hospitality," Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett said.
Tailgate initiatives with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Players Tailgate on Super Bowl weekend. Bullseye's head of culinary is Celebrity Chef Aaron May who is classically trained in Paris at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier and a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. Chef May is routinely featured on signature Food Network staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever.
The venue is Bullseye Event Center is 12,500 square feet of free flowing open indoor event space. An industrial feel with acid washed concrete floors and exposed brick, B.E.C. features dramatic views of Lucas Oil Stadium and the entire Downtown Indianapolis skyline. The Bullseye Event Center is located directly across the street from Lucas Oil stadium. Not a few blocks, not down the street, not a short walk but literally located on the other side of the street from Lucas Oil Stadium at 723 South Capitol Avenue. Equipped with 3 bars, multiple soft leather lounge seating areas and plenty of TVs for your ESPN gameday coverage,. Xbox gaming stations for kids, It doesn't get any easier, it doesn't get any better, and it doesn't get any closer to the stadium.
The Details:
- Located directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium at Bullseye Event Center
- Opens at 5:00 pm – kickoff
- Top-shelf cocktails including Absolut, Jack Daniels & Avion tequila
- Premium bottled beer by Budweiser
- Collection Wine by Oliver winery
- Refreshments from Coca-Cola
- All ages are welcome
- Pre-game HDTV coverage
- Xbox gaming area
- Premium food stations exclusively created by Food Network Chef Aaron May
- Live auction on amazing, signed memorabilia.
VIP Tailgate Menu:
- Filet Station – Sliced Filet Mignon, Friseé Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette, Martins Famous potato roll, Horsey Sauce, Chimichurri sauce
- Fiesta Station – Pork Carnitas, Pulled seasoned Chicken, Beyond meat plant-based protein, fresh tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, Queso, Guacamole, Salsa, Jalapenos and Crema
- Wings and Things – Chicken wings (two flavors), Ranch, Blue cheese, Home Style Mac and Cheese
- Charcuterie and artisan cheese w local bread and crackers (GF)
- Vegetable Crudite with green goddess and caramelized onion dip (GF, Vegetarian, Vegan)
- Slider Station – Cheeseburger, fried chicken sliders, plant-based protein cheeseburgers, Seasoned Waffle fries, Fry Sauce, Ketchup, Honey Mustard
- Desserts – Local Fresh Made Doughnuts, Cinnamon Sugar Churro cups with Chocolate
About Bullseye Event Group:
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.
Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate presented by Hays + Sons, the Saints VIP Tailgate, the Lions VIP Tailgate, the Broncos VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl 56 Travel Packages, the 2022 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, and ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5820.
