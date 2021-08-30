INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the expansion of their VIP tailgates to Denver. The Broncos VIP Tailgate will run before every Denver Broncos home game for the 2021 season!
Known for its Mile High history, Super Bowl success over the years, and ownership's dedication to its loyal fans, makes the Denver Broncos an absolute must for Bullseye Event Group to combine the Broncos rich history and our gameday hospitality into an upscale experience: The Broncos VIP Tailgate. Fans of all ages enjoy a high-end luxurious tailgating experience with incredible all you can eat food and drinks before each Broncos home game. We aim to provide an elevated pre-game gameday experience at an affordable price that accommodates families, fans and corporate groups alike.
"As we expand our footprint into the West Coast NFL franchises, we're really excited to take what we have learned over the past 15+ years in NFL and expand our offering for all Broncos games this 2021 season," Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett said. "Denver is known for its football franchise, they know food, and our tailgate platform combines those two, making this the perfect fit before a Broncos game." Kinnett went on to say the Broncos VIP Tailgate is unique as it is our 1st VIP Tailgate located on Stadium grounds.
The Chef:
Food Network celebrity chef Aaron May leads Bullseye Event Groups culinary VIP Tailgate initiatives with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, and Super Bowl weekend at the Players Tailgate. Chef Aaron May, classically trained in Paris at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier and a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame, May is routinely featured on signature Food Network staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever. Chef May will be onsite, interacting and involved at every Broncos VIP Tailgate.
The Venue:
Located on Empower Field stadium grounds at the Mile High Memorial Bullseye Event Group offers the easiest & most luxurious Broncos gameday experience out there. Bullseye Event Group will provide a 12,000 square foot clear span pavilion connected to the Mile High Memorial providing a combination of 12,000 square feet of clear span tenting for inclement weather & open-air experience of the Mile High Memorial. Equipped with 3 bars, multiple soft leather lounge seating areas and plenty of TVs for your ESPN gameday coverage and early games. Xbox gaming stations for kids, It doesn't get any easier, it doesn't get any better, and it doesn't get any closer to the stadium.
The Details:
- Located at the Mile High Memorial (North end of Empower Field @ Mile High)
- Home of the Official Broncos KOA radio pregame flagship radio broadcast.
- Open, top-shelf cocktail bar
- Open beer and wine bars featuring bottled beer from Budweiser
- Open three hours prior to kickoff
- Premium buffet exclusively created by Food Network Chef Aaron May
- Menu to include Menu to include red wine braised short rib steaks, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, assorted hot sauce and barbecue sauce, Bullseye 12-hour pulled pork, twice cooked chicken wings two ways, taco and nacho fiesta, fresh doughnuts and gourmet waffle bar, hand tossed farmers market salads and passed entrees of gourmet cheeseburgers. Minor menu changes periodically.
- Refreshments from Coca-Cola.
- All ages are welcome.
- Visits from Broncos Cheerleaders
- Visits from Broncos Alumni
- Lounge seating with soft leather couches inside
- ESPN broadcasts of NFL Gameday.
- Microsoft gaming area inside the Broncos VIP tailgate that has 6+ Xbox gaming stations.
- Live auction on amazing, signed Denver Broncos memorabilia.
About Bullseye Event Group:
Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Indiana University.
Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.
Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye is a direct and dependable source for tickets to the Colts VIP Tailgate presented by Hays + Sons, the Saints VIP Tailgate, the Lions VIP Tailgate, the Broncos VIP Tailgate, Super Bowl 56 Travel Packages, the 2022 Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, and ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5820.
Media Contact
Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group, 317-800-5820, kyle@bullseyeeventgroup.com
SOURCE Bullseye Event Group