NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, announces an exciting new ownership change at its Manhattan franchise.
Dmitriy Minaker and Svetlana Minakoff recently acquired the franchise and have already started offering lessons at the Wall Street location and are registering students at the Continental location.
The pool is where Dmitriy feels most comfortable. Raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, he was a member of the country's national championship water polo team and competed in the sport at the European Championships.
"Swimming for us is more than just a casual activity – it's part of who we are. My wife and I are thrilled to be re-opening British Swim School Manhattan to expand the mission of the brand — Survival of the Littlest," said Dmitriy. "We are surrounded by so many families in the city and have the incredible opportunity to prevent drowning and save lives. We're excited to have an opportunity to become a deeper part of this community."
British Swim School offers a variety of swim lessons for children – as young as three months - and adults, teaching water acclimation, safety and survival skills, and swim stroke development. While adult supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning.
Dmitriy and Svetlana first became interested in the British Swim School mission during the pandemic. when they found an open school to continue their youngest son's swimming instruction. Dmitriy was so impressed by the structure and techniques taught at British Swim School, in addition to the business model of partnering with community pools, that he realized he didn't just want to be a customer, he wanted to be an owner.
"The combination of my background and British Swim School's expertise is a perfect fit to provide a critical resource for the community. We plan to expand our lessons to as many pools as possible so we can have the biggest possible impact in our community," adds Dmitriy.
"We are thrilled to welcome owners who are so passionate about swimming and our mission, to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Thanks to British Swim School Manhattan, more families will have access to our crucial life-saving program. Manhattan is such a unique market and I know Dmitriy and Svetlana will be a great fit to make this business thrive in that environment."
British Swim School, a premier swim school franchise, launched in England in 1981. It was then brought to the United States and Canada and eventually grew to more than 200 locations.
For more information, visit https://britishswimschool.com/manhattan/
About British Swim School
British Swim School's mission is to teach water safety and survival skills to children as young as 3 months old. British Swim School was founded in 1981 using the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand today. Acquired by Buzz Franchise Brands in early 2019, British Swim School is the latest addition to the Buzz Franchise Brands family, which includes Pool Scouts, a pool cleaning and maintenance company, and Home Clean Heroes, a residential cleaning company. British Swim School currently operates over 200 schools across the United States and Canada. For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit https://britishswimschoolfranchise.com/. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.
