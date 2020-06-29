Comment From Founder, Chairman & CEO of CTRL USA (C.K. McWhorter) I have been aggressive with all business opportunities within the current state of our economy during COVID 19 as it is my firm belief that younger thriving investors are within an opportune moment of transition. I aim to be especially aggressive in my pursuit of any major sports team ownership opportunities whether through stake ownership or by out right purchase through implementation of a small group of capital partners. The current civil state of our country has been very encouraging in regards to the opening of such possibility and opportunities to minority individuals such as my self I am honored by the privilege to possibly paved the way for a new generation of ownership. I'd especially like to thank all current team owners and associates that are in support of my biddings.