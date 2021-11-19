AUBURNDALE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids Adventure Games is a multidiscipline adventure race for kids. Participants compete in teams through an outdoor course featuring man-made and natural obstacles.
With the help of sponsors, DC Strong will bring the Kids Adventure Games experience to all kids, including their official cancer warriors- in May 2022, providing them with the adventure of a lifetime and an incredible sense of accomplishment and pride!.
CABEM, a leading provider of Competency Management technology solutions, has contributed $10,000 to kick off the sponsorships. DC Strong hopes to raise an additional $90,000 for this event.
The race will take place at the Eaton Vehicle Group Proving Grounds in Michigan. Eaton has donated this 600-acre testing facility known as "The Proving Grounds".
We will celebrate sponsors in our promotions, communications, and on the racecourse! Put your name out in front of this special community gathered at a flagship site of the automotive industry.
For more information about this event visit http://www.cabem.com/help-kids-team-up/. To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact us by email at info@dcstrong.com or by phone at 1-269-680-2449.
About DC Strong
DC Strong provides support and relief for children battling cancer in many ways. Whether we are taking out a young warrior for a day filled with fun activities or surprising them with a care package full of gifts, you can be sure that each child DC Strong reaches out to is given a reason to smile no matter the circumstance.
About Kids Adventure Games
The Kids Adventure Games is a nationwide, multi-discipline adventure race for kids ages 6 to 14. In teams of two, participants compete together by bike, in water and on foot through a 2.5-4 mile course featuring up to 15 man made and natural obstacles. Races are limited to 180 teams per day. Hosted at picturesque destination locations across the country the Kids Adventure Games is more than a race, it's an event for the whole family to enjoy!
About CABEM
CABEM offers accelerated custom solutions for enterprise learning and competency challenges. We offer a rich library of regulatory compliance, competency, and credentialing software components ready to configure for your business. We blend years of domain experience with your business requirements to provide a solution that fits your needs like a glove.
Media Contact
Laura Bruck, CABEM, (617) 244-6609, l.bruck@cabem.com
Larry Gonzalez, DC Strong, 1-269-680-2449, info@dcstrong.com
